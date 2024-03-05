India has never been a nation: DMK's A Raja; BJP lashes out

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP A Raja has said that India has never been one nation, but is a subcontinent which is home to diverse practices and cultures even as the BJP slammed him and alleged that it was a call for 'balkanisation' of the nation.

IMAGE: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP A Raja. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a video where he is seen addressing a party-organised meeting, Raja purportedly said, "India is not a (one) nation. Understand this well. India has never been one nation. One nation denotes one language, one tradition and one culture and only such characteristics make one nation."

Claiming that India is not a nation, but a subcontinent Raja said, "What's the reason? Here, Tamil is one nation and one country. Malayalam is one language, one nation and one country. Oriya is one nation, one language and one country. All such national races constitute India. So, India is not a country, it is a subcontinent that has various practices, traditions and cultures.

" In Tamil Nadu, there is a culture and in Kerala, there is another culture. Similarly, in Delhi, there is a culture. In Odisha, there is yet another culture. In Manipur, dog meat is eaten, which is a cultural aspect. In Kashmir there is one culture. Every culture has to be recognised. If a community eats beef, recognise it, what is your problem? Did they ask you to eat? So, (that is) unity in diversity. We have differences and it has to be acknowledged."

The Bharatiya Janata Party lashed out at the opposition parties' INDIA bloc over A Raja's remarks and said insulting India's ethos publicly and humiliating Hindu gods has become the hallmark of their political agenda.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, senior party leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "This is Maoist ideology."

Prasad further quoted Raja who said in his speech “if this is your Jai Shri Ram, if this is your Bharat Mata Ki Jai, we will never accept that Jai Shri Ram and Bharat Mata. Tamil don't accept. You go and tell (that) we are enemies of Ram”.

The BJP leader demanded that the Congress and other INDIA bloc constituents to come out and say if they agree with the DMK leader's remarks.

“We vehemently condemn such remarks,” Prasad charged.

“Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra), Mallikarjun Kharge, do you consider it (Raja's remarks) right?” he asked.

Defaming India's identity and insulting Indian faith has become a habit and political agenda of INDIA ‘gathbandhan', the BJP leader charged.

It is evident that insulting India's ethos publicly, humiliating Hindu gods, and questioning the very idea of India has become the hallmark of the political agenda of the India gathbandhan, he said.

That's the reason why the Supreme Court on Monday, while hearing Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's plea for clubbing together all FIRs filed against him over his "eradicate Sanatan dharma" remark, had noted that he takes undue liberty with the freedom of speech and then comes to the court seeking relief.

“Please do not insult Hindu sentiment in such a way, do not embarrass Hindu faith like this,” Prasad said, adding, “We respect all faiths. This is the Indian ‘sanskar' from Rig Veda which says that ‘truth is one, paths may be different'."

BJP in-charge of IT wing, Amit Malviya, in a post on X said: "The hate speeches from DMK's stable continue unabated. After Udhayanidhi Stalin's call to annihilate Sanatan Dharma, it is now A Raja who calls for balkanisation of India, derides Bhagwan Ram, makes disparaging comments on Manipuris and questions the idea of India, as a nation. Congress and other I.N.D.I Alliance partners are quiet. Rahul Gandhi, their putative Prime Ministerial candidate's silence is eloquent."

The Supreme Court on Monday rebuked Stalin over his "eradicate Sanatan dharma" remark and asked why he has moved the court with his plea for clubbing together the FIRs filed against him after abusing his right to freedom of speech and expression.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta told Stalin that being a minister, he should have been careful with his statements and mindful of the possible consequences they could have.