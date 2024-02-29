News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India conducts 2 flight tests of short-range air defence missile

India conducts 2 flight tests of short-range air defence missile

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 29, 2024 20:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India has conducted two successful flight tests of a very short-range air defence missile off the coast of Odisha.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The tests were carried out on Wednesday and Thursday.

"The DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) conducted two successful flight tests of very short-range air defence system missiles on February 28 and 29 from a ground-based portable launcher off the coast of Odisha from integrated test range, Chandipur," the defence ministry said.

 

It said the tests were carried out against high-speed unmanned aerial targets under different interception scenarios.

"During all the test flights, the targets were intercepted and destroyed by the missiles, meeting the mission objectives," the ministry said.

VSHORADS is a man-portable air-defence system designed and developed indigenously by Research Centre Imarat in collaboration with other Defence Research and Development Organisation laboratories and Indian industry partners.

The missile incorporates many novel technologies, including a miniaturised reaction control system and integrated avionics, which have been successfully proven during the tests, the ministry said in a statement.

"The missile is propelled by a dual-thrust solid motor and meant for neutralising low-altitude aerial threats at short ranges. The design of the missile including launcher has been highly optimised to ensure easy portability," it added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and the Indian Army for the successful development trials and said the new missile, equipped with modern technologies, will give further technological boost to the armed forces.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Rajnath's UK Visit Means For India's Defence
What Rajnath's UK Visit Means For India's Defence
Why defence stocks will remain in demand
Why defence stocks will remain in demand
India aims for defence hardware production: Rajnath
India aims for defence hardware production: Rajnath
Tatas' semiconductor fab will create over 20K jobs
Tatas' semiconductor fab will create over 20K jobs
No inmate segregation based on caste, religion: Govt
No inmate segregation based on caste, religion: Govt
'The biggest risk I took was...'
'The biggest risk I took was...'
Federer Takes A Tuk-Tuk; Deepika Likes
Federer Takes A Tuk-Tuk; Deepika Likes
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Defence Budget Can't Beat Inflation!

Defence Budget Can't Beat Inflation!

How India enhanced its military might in 2023

How India enhanced its military might in 2023

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances