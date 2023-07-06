In Pawar vs Pawar, Baahubali's Kattappa poster appears in Delhi

Ahead of the Nationalist Congress Party's national executive meeting in Delhi on Thursday, a poster with "gaddar" (traitor) written on it in a jibe at Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel has put up outside the party office at Firozeshah Road in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Workers put up a poster calling NCP rebels traitors outside party's office in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI

The Rashtrawadi Vidyarthi Congress, the student outfit of the NCP, puts up a poster based on a scene from the film 'Baahubali', showing its character 'Kattappa' stabbing 'Amarendra Baahubali' in the back.

The old posters which had Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel alongside Sharad Pawar have been removed from outside the office premises.

Posters saying "In the fight of truth and lie, the entire country is with Sharad Pawar" and "India's history is such that it has never forgiven those who have betrayed" were also seen outside Pawar's residence in Delhi.

Ajit Pawar pulled off a stunning revolt in the Nationalist Congress Party on Sunday, triggering a vertical split, and joined hands with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra to become the deputy chief minister.