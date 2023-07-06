News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » In Pawar vs Pawar, Baahubali's Kattappa poster appears in Delhi

In Pawar vs Pawar, Baahubali's Kattappa poster appears in Delhi

Last updated on: July 06, 2023 11:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ahead of the Nationalist Congress Party's national executive meeting in Delhi on Thursday, a poster with "gaddar" (traitor) written on it in a jibe at Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel has put up outside the party office at Firozeshah Road in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Workers put up a poster calling NCP rebels traitors outside party's office in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI

The Rashtrawadi Vidyarthi Congress, the student outfit of the NCP, puts up a poster based on a scene from the film 'Baahubali', showing its character 'Kattappa' stabbing 'Amarendra Baahubali' in the back.

The old posters which had Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel alongside Sharad Pawar have been removed from outside the office premises.

 

Posters saying "In the fight of truth and lie, the entire country is with Sharad Pawar" and "India's history is such that it has never forgiven those who have betrayed" were also seen outside Pawar's residence in Delhi.

Ajit Pawar pulled off a stunning revolt in the Nationalist Congress Party on Sunday, triggering a vertical split, and joined hands with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra to become the deputy chief minister.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
 
Print this article
'Supriya Sule main reason for Ajit Pawar's rebellion'
'Supriya Sule main reason for Ajit Pawar's rebellion'
Ajit Pawar Will Be CM After August 11
Ajit Pawar Will Be CM After August 11
'Pawar will show what he is made of in15-18 months'
'Pawar will show what he is made of in15-18 months'
Trai to update quality of service parameters soon
Trai to update quality of service parameters soon
SEE: MP CM washes feet of tribal who was peed on
SEE: MP CM washes feet of tribal who was peed on
'PSG will not let Mbappe go for free'
'PSG will not let Mbappe go for free'
Salaar: Prabhas Is Out On A Rampage
Salaar: Prabhas Is Out On A Rampage
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'It's aar-paar ki ladaai between chacha-bhatija'

'It's aar-paar ki ladaai between chacha-bhatija'

'82 saal ka sher zinda hai': NCP hits back at Ajit

'82 saal ka sher zinda hai': NCP hits back at Ajit

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances