Ilaiyaraaja issues notice to makers of 'Manjummel Boys' over song

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 23, 2024 22:54 IST
Malayalam hit Manjummel Boys is the latest to receive a legal notice by legendary music director Ilaiyaraaja for unauthorised use of his hit song, 'Kanmani Anbodu' from the film Gunaa.

IMAGE: Musician Ilayaraja (right) greets Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi (left) after taking oath as member of the Rajya Sabha, as Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal looks on, in New Delhi, July 25, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

A sleeper hit, Manjummel Boys, produced by Soubin and Babu Shahir, and Shawn Anthony under Parava Films, is based on a true incident that occurred in the 'Gunaa' caves in Kodaikanal in 2006.

 

It has been received exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu, as well as globally.

Originally called The Devil's Kitchen, the caves were notorious for many accidents that led to the disappearance of people with no trace.

After the release of Gunaa, the Tamil film featuring Kamal Haasan in 1991, which was shot there, the caves were referred to as Gunaa caves and became more popular among tourists.

Manjummel Boys traces the story of one such bunch of inebriated tourists from Kochi, fans of the film Gunaa.

Their holiday turns nightmarish when one of the boys falls into the cave.

The film ends with the song, Kanmani Anbodu, in what is referred to by many as a tribute to the cult status of the song and the film.

"Whether it is a tribute or not, when a song by someone is used in another film, it has to follow legal procedures and permission must be sought," said Illaiyaraaja's legal counsel Saravanan Annadurai to PTI.

The notice stated that "it is a settled position of law that where a person is using such original musical works for commercial benefit, exploitation and other business gains, such person is legally obliged and bound to acquire necessary and appropriate permission/license from the author/owner…"

"In this case, the owner of the song is Ilaiyaraaja and ‘Majummel Boys' used his song without his consent or any payment of royalty or license fee," added Annadurai.

The notice calls upon the producers to either obtain proper permission to continue using the song in the film, or remove the song within 15 days of receiving the notice.

"If they fail to do so, we will seek remedy under the Copyright Act 1957," said Annadurai.

On May 2, Ilaiyaraaja, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, had also issued a notice to the yet-to-release film, Coolie starring Rajinikanth, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The film, produced by Sun Pictures, had used a refrain from yet another hit of Ilaiyaraaja, Va Va Pakkam Va from 1983 Tamil film Thanga Magan, which, incidentally, also features Rajinikanth, in its teaser.

"There's a history of exploitation, many others have also used his songs without proper permission, so yes, they are also being issued notices," said Annadurai.

Despite trying, PTI could not reach out to the producers of ‘Manjummel Boys' for comments.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
