'I doubted...': Manipur CM on why he offered to resign

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said that he decided not to go ahead with the decision to resign seeing the support of people who had gathered outside his residence on Friday and that he had earlier felt hurt over actions of a section of people despite the Centre and state governments making a lot of efforts for restoration of peace in the state that has witnessed ethnic violence.

IMAGE: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh doubts cropped up in his mind as the Centre and state government were putting in all their efforts but effigies were burnt at a few places and a small group used abusive language against him. Photograph: ANI Photo

Biren Singh said that people showed their faith in him and that made him feel that his thoughts about having lost their trust were wrong.

"A leader can't be a leader without public confidence. Support of people makes a leader. I feel good that after I stepped out (of the CM house), there was a huge crowd on the streets. They cried and showed their trust in me. This proved my thoughts wrong because the people still stood in my support. They told me not to resign. If they tell me to resign, I will; if they tell me not to, I won't," he said.

Explaining his reasons for having decided to tender his resignation to the state Governor, Biren Singh said doubts cropped up in his mind as the Centre and state government were putting in all their efforts but effigies were burnt at a few places and a small group used abusive language against him.

"Amid all this, I saw effigies of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah being burnt at a few places in the state, saw attempts of attack on BJP office. What the Centre did for Maipur and we did for Manipur in 5-6 years, I doubted if we have lost the trust of people. Thinking about this made me feel bad...Abusive language was used by a small group against me a few days back at a market. It didn't feel good...So, I decided this," Biren Singh told ANI.

Scotching speculations relating to his resignation, Biren Singh had on Friday said he will not resign from his post "at this crucial juncture".

"At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

A large number of supporters, including women gathered outside the residence of the Manipur Chief Minister to express their support for him amid speculation that he could resign.

MLA Leishangthem Susindro Meitei apparently read the resignation letter of Chief Minister which was torn apart by the women supporters standing beside him and urged the chief minister not to step down.

The CM also came outside his residence in Imphal and waved to people.

Locals came in support of him and expressed that they do not want Biren Singh to resign.

Women also blocked the road leading to the Governor's residence pressurizing him not to step down.

The Chief Minister has come under repeated attack from the opposition, particularly the Congress, over the law and order situation in the state. The party has been demanding his resignation.

Ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 after clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for including Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the state and announced several measures for the restoration of peace.