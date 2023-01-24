Houses made of cow dung free of atomic radiation: Gujarat judge

A sessions court judge in Vyara town of Gujarat's Tapi district has stressed on the need to protect cows in the country, saying "science has proved houses made of cow dung remain unaffected by nuclear radiation".

IMAGE: A woman flattening the cow dung for cooking, in Bikaner, January 4, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

People living in houses made of cow dung will not be affected in event of atomic radiation, while the animal's urine can cure many incurable diseases, observed Tapi district sessions judge Samir Vyas in November last year while sentencing a 22-year-old man to life imprisonment for transporting cows and bullocks from Gujarat to Maharashtra in violation of various laws.

The order was recently made available.

In his order, the judge expressed displeasure over slaughtering of cows and noted a cow is "our mother", not just an animal.

"All the problems of the Earth will be solved the day no drop of cow's blood drops on the earth. Though we talk about cow protection, it is not implemented on the ground. Incidents of cow slaughter and illegal transportation are happening regularly. This is a disgrace to a civilised society," the court noted in the order.

The judge said though 75 years have passed since India achieved independence, incidents of cow slaughter are on the rise instead of coming down.

"Cow is a symbol of religion. Food grown through cow-based organic farming protects us from many diseases. Science has proved that houses made of cow-dung remain unaffected by atomic radiation and cow urine can cure many incurable diseases," he said.

He said cows are in danger because the bovine is being slaughtered in "mechanised slaughterhouses" today and beef is served along with meat to non-vegetarian people.

To make people realize the importance of cows, the judge cited some Sanskrit shlokas and said "religion is born out of cow" because religion is in the form of a 'Vrishabha' (bull), which is the son of a cow.

It is painful that cows are being illegally transported and slaughtered, so much so that 75 per cent of the bovine population in India has already vanished, said the court.

In August 2020, the Tapi police arrested one Mohammad Aamin Anjum, a resident of Malegaon town of Maharashtra, for allegedly trying to transport 16 cows and bullocks in a truck to the adjoining state.

When the police intercepted the truck, one cow and a bullock were already dead as there was not enough space or food in the vehicle for the cattle. Though Anjum fled the spot after abandoning his truck, he was nabbed afterwards.

After a trial, the sessions court found him guilty under relevant sections of the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act of 2011, the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act of 2017 and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

In 2017, the Gujarat government had introduced a stringent anti-cow slaughter law in the form of the 'Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2017', which has the provision for life term for anyone found guilty of cow slaughter or having any direct involvement in such illegal act.

The court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment under the amended Act and also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on him.