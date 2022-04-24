News
Rediff.com  » News » Guwahati civic polls: BJP wins 28 wards, counting underway

Guwahati civic polls: BJP wins 28 wards, counting underway

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 24, 2022 14:58 IST
As the counting of votes in 57 wards of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party has won in 28 wards while its ally Asom Gana Parishad won in four wards.

IMAGE: Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections were held on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

"BJP has so far won in 28 wards while its ally AGP won in four wards and the Aam Aadmi Party and Assam Jatiya Parishad won in one each," informed an official.

The counting of votes for the GMC election began at Moniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati from 8 am.

 

Polling in 57 wards out of 60 wards of Guwahati Municipal Corporation was held on April 22 as the BJP had won the other three unopposed.

The elections to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation recorded a 52.80 per cent turnout.

The Congress had contested the most wards at 54, followed by the ruling BJP at 50, the AAP at 39, and the Assam Jatiya Parishad at 25.

BJP's ally AGP contested seven wards according to its seat-sharing arrangement with the saffron party.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
