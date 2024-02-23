News
Rediff.com  » News » Govt warns Google AI tool over response on Modi

Govt warns Google AI tool over response on Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 23, 2024 14:08 IST
Google's AI tool Gemini's response to a question around Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in direct violation of IT rules as well as several provisions of the criminal code, minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the laying foundation stone of multiple development projects at Navsari, in Gujarat. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

The minister took cognizance of the issue raised by verified accounts of a journalist alleging bias in Google Gemini in response to a question on Modi while it gave no clear answer when a similar question was tossed for Trump and Zelenskyy.

"These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code," Chandrasekhar said on social media platform X.

 

The minister marked the post to Google and the Ministry of Electronics and IT indicating further action in the matter.

The journalist has shared a screenshot in which a question was asked to Google Gemini about Modi.

In response, Gemini made uncharitable comments about Prime Minister Modi but was circumspect when the same query was posed about Trump and Zelenskyy.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
