rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » 5-month-old baby among 8 dead in Mumbai hospital fire

5-month-old baby among 8 dead in Mumbai hospital fire

December 18, 2018 09:52 IST

IMAGE: Firefighters conduct rescue after a major fire broke out at ESIC Kamgar Hospital, in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll in the blaze at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday rose to eight, with two more persons succumbing to injuries overnight, civic officials said.

A five-month-old baby girl was among the deceased at the fire at the government-run ESIC Kamgar hospital Monday.

 

"Altogether 176 persons, including three firemen, are now being treated in city hospitals," an official from disaster management unit of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Among the admitted, over 25 are critical while 26 have been discharged after primary treatment, " he said.

Meanwhile, a fire official blamed the hospital for not ensuring a fire audit.

The official said he had inspected the hospital a fortnight ago and found the firefighting facilities there were not as per norms.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: ESIC Kamgar Hospital, PTI Photo, Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, IMAGE
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use