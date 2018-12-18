5-month-old baby among 8 dead in Mumbai hospital fire

December 18, 2018 09:52 IST

IMAGE: Firefighters conduct rescue after a major fire broke out at ESIC Kamgar Hospital, in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll in the blaze at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday rose to eight, with two more persons succumbing to injuries overnight, civic officials said.

A five-month-old baby girl was among the deceased at the fire at the government-run ESIC Kamgar hospital Monday.

"Altogether 176 persons, including three firemen, are now being treated in city hospitals," an official from disaster management unit of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Among the admitted, over 25 are critical while 26 have been discharged after primary treatment, " he said.

Meanwhile, a fire official blamed the hospital for not ensuring a fire audit.

The official said he had inspected the hospital a fortnight ago and found the firefighting facilities there were not as per norms.