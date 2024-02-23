Don't withdraw security of slain Cong leader's son: SC to MP cops

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Madhya Pradesh police to not withdraw the security cover provided to the son and other family members a slain Congress leader, who were allegedly facing threat to their lives, without prior permission of the court.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan had earlier directed the state's Director General of Police and Superintendent of Police of Damoh district to restore within 24 hours the security cover granted to Somesh Chaurasia, son of Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia, who was murdered in 2019, and some other members of the family.

It noted that the court's order of January 19 has been complied with.

"An affidavit has been filed stating that the earlier security cover provided to the petitioner (Somesh) and his family members have been restored. The security cover provided shall not be withdrawn without prior permission of this court and till the trial in the murder case is completed," the bench said.

It said after the trial in the case gets over, the Superintendent of Police of Damoh shall do an analysis of the threat perception of Somesh Chaurasia and his family members, and if at all the security cover is required to be scaled down, prior permission of this court should be taken.

The bench directed that 'police shall also protect the life and properties of the petitioner and his family members, who are prosecution witnesses in the case, from the accused and their henchmen'.

It also directed the Superintendent of Police to assess the threat perception of other prosecution witnesses in the case till their deposition before the court and provide them security, if needed.

The bench asked the trial court to dispose of the case expeditiously.

It noted that Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia was murdered on March 15, 2019 out of political rivalry, and the top court had ordered security cover for his son and his family members which was later withdrawn.

The withdrawal or reduction of security cover provided since 2019 prompted Somesh Chaurasia to move the top court for redress.

On January 19, the top court had rapped the state police, saying they were playing with the lives of the prosecution witnesses.

It had warned the SP of Damoh of contempt action if their security was not restored.

In his plea, Chaurasia claimed he and his family were facing threat to their lives from the husband of former BSP MLA Rambai Singh, who is an accused in the killing of his father.

On July 22, 2021, the top court had cancelled the bail granted to Govind Singh, the husband of Rambai Singh, and underlined that the judiciary should be immune from political pressures.