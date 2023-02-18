News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi mayor election to be held on Feb 22

Delhi mayor election to be held on Feb 22

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 18, 2023 17:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has given his nod to convene the municipal House on February 22 to hold the election for the post of mayor, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Ruckus erupts at the Civic Centre on the day of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Mayor Elections, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The LG's nod came hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recommended to him that the mayoral election be held on the said date.

 

The development comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to fix the date of elections for the mayor, the deputy mayor and the members of the Standing Committee.

In a shot in the arm for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the apex court also held on Friday that the members nominated by the LG to the MCD cannot vote to elect the mayor.

"Recommended MCD mayor elections to be held on 22 Feb," Kejriwal said in a tweet earlier in the day.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Delhi may get mayor soon after SC order to hold poll
Delhi may get mayor soon after SC order to hold poll
Nominated member can't vote in Delhi mayor poll: SC
Nominated member can't vote in Delhi mayor poll: SC
MCD mayor poll: LG appoints BJP councillor as chair
MCD mayor poll: LG appoints BJP councillor as chair
PIX: Thank God For Axar, Ashwin!
PIX: Thank God For Axar, Ashwin!
Maxwell boosts India ODIs chances after fiery knock
Maxwell boosts India ODIs chances after fiery knock
PIX: Broad's magical spell puts England in command
PIX: Broad's magical spell puts England in command
Jaishankar tears into George Soros over Modi remarks
Jaishankar tears into George Soros over Modi remarks
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SC orders Delhi mayoral poll be notified in 24 hours

SC orders Delhi mayoral poll be notified in 24 hours

MCD crisis: Special officer may pass civic budget

MCD crisis: Special officer may pass civic budget

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances