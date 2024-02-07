News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi man rapes woman for a week, used to pour 'hot dal' on her

Delhi man rapes woman for a week, used to pour 'hot dal' on her

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 07, 2024 10:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A woman hailing from West Bengal's Darjeeling was allegedly raped here for a week by her friend who also thrashed and tortured her by "pouring hot dal", police said on Tuesday.

 The accused, identified as Paras (28), was booked for rape, sodomy, and causing hurt. He was arrested on February 2, they added.

The woman had been staying with Paras for around a month in a rented accommodation in Raju Park in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, the police said.

According to the police, the incident came to light on January 30, when the Neb Sarai police station received a PCR call informing that a woman was being beaten by her husband.

A police team rushed to the spot, rescued the woman and rushed her to AIIMS, officials said.

 

The woman had around 20 injury marks on her body when she was hospitalised. She was recently discharged, they added.

"When police enquired about the matter, the victim stated that she hailed from Darjeeling in West Bengal and came in contact with the accused over the phone," a senior police officer said.

She befriended Paras and was in touch with him for the last 3-4 months, the officer said.

The woman was supposed to reach Bengaluru in the first week of January as she had got a job of a house maid, the officer said.

As she had a train via Delhi, she decided to take a halt and meet Paras who then asked her to stay here and even assured to help her find a job. On his assurance, she stayed with him in a rented accommodation in Raju Park, the officer added.

However, as the days passed, the accused allegedly started beating her up and even sexually assaulted her for a week, the officer said quoting the victim.

At one instance, Paras even allegedly "poured hot dal (lentils) over her" due to which she suffered burn injuries, the officer added.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police registered an FIR on January 30 under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape) and 377 (sodomy) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused on February 2, the police officer further said.

Paras hails from Uttarakhand and worked as a cook at an eatery here, the police said.

Further probe in the matter is underway, they added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rape campaign: 'There are a lot of sick men in my country'
Rape campaign: 'There are a lot of sick men in my country'
When Bollywood treated women badly...
When Bollywood treated women badly...
Rapes in India: Every fourth victim a minor
Rapes in India: Every fourth victim a minor
One who does good work never gets respect: Gadkari
One who does good work never gets respect: Gadkari
Why Did Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Split?
Why Did Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Split?
'US was my dream country': Another Indian attacked
'US was my dream country': Another Indian attacked
'Despite Covid we don't care about health'
'Despite Covid we don't care about health'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Mumbai woman who was raped, assaulted with rod dies

Mumbai woman who was raped, assaulted with rod dies

'Hang the men who raped my daughter'

'Hang the men who raped my daughter'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances