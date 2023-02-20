News
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi govt seeks court warrant to hang Red Fort attack convict

February 20, 2023 14:47 IST
The Delhi prisons department has written to a city court to issue a death warrant against the guilty in the 2000 Red Fort attack case, officials said on Monday.

The Supreme Court in November last year dismissed a plea by Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq seeking a review of its verdict awarding him death penalty.

A senior jail official said they have written to a court earlier this month and initiated further procedure. Arif has not appealed to the President for reducing his term.

 

The case is listed for February 27, official added.

On the night of December 22, 2000, some intruders entered the Mughal-era fort where unit 7 of Rajputana Rifles of the Indian Army was stationed and opened fire at them. Three Army jawans were killed in the attack.

The intruders later escaped by scaling the rear side boundary of the fort.

Arif was awarded death sentence by a trial court in October 2005 which was affirmed by Delhi high court in September 2007.

He then approached the apex court challenging the high court's verdict.

The top court in August 2011 affirmed the death sentence awarded to Arif. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
