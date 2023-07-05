News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Decided to join Maha govt after...: Chhagan Bhujbal

Decided to join Maha govt after...: Chhagan Bhujbal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 05, 2023 15:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, belonging to the Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar camp, on Wednesday said they took the decision of joining the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party government in Maharashtra after 'proper consideration'.

IMAGE: NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become deputy chief minister in the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government.

Eight other NCP MLAs, including Bhujbal, were sworn in as ministers in the Shinde cabinet.

 

Speaking to a news channel, Bhujbal said, "We have taken the decision to join the Maharashtra government after proper consideration. If he (NCP chief Sharad Pawar) has a long career of 57-58 years in politics, I have also spent 56 years in the same field."

"Our decision did not happen like we woke up one morning and joined the government," he added.

Asked about the Sharad Pawar camp filing a 'caveat' before the Election Commission of India, requesting it not to take any decision on a plea from Ajit Pawar faction before hearing the former's side, Bhujbal said they are ready for this legal fight as well.

Let them go before the ECI, he said.

"We have given 'guru dakshina' (tradition of thanks-giving and acknowledging role of guru/teacher in one's life) to Sharad Pawar. We made his nephew the deputy chief minister of the state. We have brought the whole party to power," Bhujbal said.

Notably, as many as 35 of 53 NCP MLAs were present at the party meeting convened by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday, party sources said.

The number will increase further, they said.

According to former principal secretary of Maharashtra Legislature Anant Kalse, Ajit Pawar camp needs the support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disqualification.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar's supporters thronged his residence in south Mumbai on Wednesday, hours ahead of the show of strength meetings convened by him and Ajit Pawar who parted ways to become the deputy chief minister.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
15 Shiv Sena MLAs To Rejoin Uddhav?
15 Shiv Sena MLAs To Rejoin Uddhav?
'BJP thinks NCP can tilt the balance in 2024'
'BJP thinks NCP can tilt the balance in 2024'
'Situation has become very chaotic with Ajit Pawar'
'Situation has become very chaotic with Ajit Pawar'
35 MLAs at Ajit Pawar's meet, 13 at Sharad Pawar's
35 MLAs at Ajit Pawar's meet, 13 at Sharad Pawar's
Lawyers open fire at Delhi court after clash
Lawyers open fire at Delhi court after clash
ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin, Jadeja hold on to top spots
ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin, Jadeja hold on to top spots
NCP groups take battle to Election Commission
NCP groups take battle to Election Commission
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend Ajit Pawar's meeting

35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend Ajit Pawar's meeting

'Eknath Shinde is dispensable now'

'Eknath Shinde is dispensable now'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances