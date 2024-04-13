News
CBI books second-biggest poll bond buyer Megha in Rs 315-cr graft case

CBI books second-biggest poll bond buyer Megha in Rs 315-cr graft case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 13, 2024 19:34 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, which was the second-biggest buyer of electoral bonds worth Rs 966 crore, in an alleged bribery case.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Eight officials of the NISP and National Mineral Development Corporation and two officials of Metallurgical & Engineering Consultants (India) Limited were also named in the FIR for receiving alleged bribe of around Rs 78 lakh in clearing bills of Rs 174 crore of Megha Engineering in connection with works related to Jagdalpur integrated steel plant, officials said Saturday.

 

Megha Engineering had emerged as the second-biggest buyer of electoral bonds and donated the highest amount of about Rs 586 crore to the Bharatiya Janata Party, according to the data released by the Election Commission on March 21.

The company also donated Rs 195 crore to BRS, Rs 85 crore to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Rs 37 crore to YSRCP.

The Telugu Desam Party got about Rs 25 crore from the company, while the Congress got Rs 17 crore.

The Janata Dal-Secular, Jana Sena Party and the Janata Dal-United got smaller sums ranging from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore.

According to the FIR made public on Saturday, the CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry on August 10, 2023 about the alleged bribery in Rs 315 crore project related to works of intake well and pump house and cross-country pipeline at the integrated steel plant Jagdalpur which was awarded to the company.

Based on the findings of the preliminary enquiry, a recommendation was made on March 18 to register a regular case into the alleged bribery which was filed on March 31.

The CBI has named eight officials of NISP and NMDC Ltd -- retired executive director Prashant Dash, director (production) DK Mohanty, DGM PK Bhuyan, DM Naresh Babu, senior manager Subro Banerjee, retired CGM (finance) L Krishna Mohan, GM (finance) K Rajshekhar, manager (finance) Somnath Ghosh, who allegedly received Rs 73.85 lakh bribe.

The agency has also named two officials of MECON Ltd -- AGM (contracts) Sanjeev Sahay and DGM (contracts) K Illavarsu -- who allegedly received payment of Rs 5.01 lakh against the payment of Rs 174.41 crore by NMDC Ltd to MEIL against 73 invoices from Subhash Chandra Sangras, general manager, MEIL and Megha Engineering and unknown others.

Chandra and Megha Engineering have also been named as accused in the case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
