News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Anup Pandey retires as EC creating vacancy in three-member panel

Anup Pandey retires as EC creating vacancy in three-member panel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 15, 2024 01:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anup Chandra Pandey on Wednesday demitted office as an Election Commissioner on attaining the age of 65 years, creating a vacancy in the three-member Election Commission.

IMAGE: Anup Chandra Pandey after he is appointed Election Commissioner. Photograph: Courtesy PIB

He had joined the commission in June 2021 after a career spanning around 37 years in the central government as well as the Uttar Pradesh government.

Pandey's retirement comes days before the Election Commission is to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls.

 

According to the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, a search committee headed by the law minister and comprising two Union secretaries will short-list five candidates for the consideration of the prime minister-led selection committee.

The search committee was to meet on February 7, but the meeting was postponed, sources said.

The Union home secretary and the secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training have been named as its members.

The Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and a Union minister nominated by the prime minister are part of the selection committee.

The selection panel has the power to consider even those not short-listed by the search committee.

The President will appoint the election commissioner or the chief election commissioner based on the name recommended by the selection committee.

Before the new law came into force, the chief election commissioner and election commissioners were appointed by the President on the recommendation of the government.

Besides Pandey, Arun Goel is an election commissioner. Rajiv Kumar is the chief election commissioner.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Collegium Is Better System To Appoint ECs'
'Collegium Is Better System To Appoint ECs'
'Damage to EC will take 20 years to undo'
'Damage to EC will take 20 years to undo'
Will poll chief act on charges against PM, SC asks
Will poll chief act on charges against PM, SC asks
Devanshi, Lakshita create history at ISSF World Cup
Devanshi, Lakshita create history at ISSF World Cup
Maha assembly to discuss Maratha quota on Feb 20
Maha assembly to discuss Maratha quota on Feb 20
BCCI's ultimatum: No red-ball cricket, no IPL!
BCCI's ultimatum: No red-ball cricket, no IPL!
Pak violates ceasefire in Jammu, BSF retaliates
Pak violates ceasefire in Jammu, BSF retaliates
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

PM-led panel to meet to select new EC on Wednesday

PM-led panel to meet to select new EC on Wednesday

No stay on law excluding CJI from EC appointments

No stay on law excluding CJI from EC appointments

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances