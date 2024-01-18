News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Aadhaar not valid as proof of date of birth, says EPFO

Aadhaar not valid as proof of date of birth, says EPFO

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 18, 2024 19:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has said it will no longer use Aadhaar as a valid document for proof of date of birth.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

In an official circular on January 16, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation said the decision to remove Aadhaar was taken following a directive from the Unique Identification Authority of India.

 

As per the circular, Aadhaar is also being removed from the list of documents for correction in date of birth.

The UIDAI in a circular on December 22, 2023, had said an Aadhaar number can be used for establishing identity of an individual, subject to authentication, and thereby, per se, it is not a proof of date of birth.

The UIDAI also noted that many bodies likes the EPFO have been using Aadhaar to validate date of birth.

UIDAI had also said that many high courts in their orders have highlighted that Aadhaar is not a valid proof of date of birth.

Various documents like birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths, marksheet issued by any recognised government board or university, PAN (Permanent Account Number) card are used as valid proof for date of birth.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Update documents if Aadhaar number is over 10 yrs old
Update documents if Aadhaar number is over 10 yrs old
'Aadhaar is helpful at times, so is torture'
'Aadhaar is helpful at times, so is torture'
SC upholds Aadhaar, says it's not needed for cellphones, banks
SC upholds Aadhaar, says it's not needed for cellphones, banks
India Open: Big guns Yamaguchi, Li Shi Feng crash out
India Open: Big guns Yamaguchi, Li Shi Feng crash out
Apple back as most valued brand; Tata in top 100
Apple back as most valued brand; Tata in top 100
Can youngsters replicate half of Kohli's intensity?
Can youngsters replicate half of Kohli's intensity?
'What a rollercoaster!'
'What a rollercoaster!'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Who can and cannot ask for your Aadhaar number

Who can and cannot ask for your Aadhaar number

Don't misread Supreme Court order, Aadhaar not a must

Don't misread Supreme Court order, Aadhaar not a must

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances