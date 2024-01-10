News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 26/11 kingpin Hafiz Saeed serving 78-year sentence in Pak jail: UN

26/11 kingpin Hafiz Saeed serving 78-year sentence in Pak jail: UN

By Yoshita Singh
January 10, 2024 00:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and outlawed Jamat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed is in the custody of Pakistan serving a 78-year-imprisonment sentence as a result of a conviction in seven terror financing cases, the UN said in updated information.

IMAGE: Jamat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed. Photograph: ANI Photo

In December, India asked Pakistan to extradite Saeed, a United Nations-proscribed terrorist, who is wanted by Indian probe agencies in a number of terror cases.

 

Saeed, who was designated as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council's 1267 Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee in December 2008, is “in (the) custody of the Government of Pakistan, serving a 78-year imprisonment sentence since 12 February 2020 as a result of conviction in seven terror financing cases,” the sanctions committee said in an amended entry.

Last month, the Security Council Committee enacted amendments to certain entries in its ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo.

Under these amendments, the Sanctions Committee also noted that Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, founding member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Saeed's deputy, is "confirmed deceased."

Bhuttavi, an UN-designated terrorist who trained the LeT attackers for the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and acted as the terror outfit's chief on at least two occasions, died in prison in May last year in Pakistan's Punjab province while serving a sentence for terror financing.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Yoshita Singh in United Nations
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Extradite 26/11 kingpin Hafiz Saeed: India to Pak
Extradite 26/11 kingpin Hafiz Saeed: India to Pak
Terrorist who trained 26/11 attackers dies in Pak jail
Terrorist who trained 26/11 attackers dies in Pak jail
Pakistan's devotion to LeT's Saeed runs deep
Pakistan's devotion to LeT's Saeed runs deep
Over 150 CISF commandos to man Ayodhya airport
Over 150 CISF commandos to man Ayodhya airport
Send us your tourists, Prez Muizzu urges China
Send us your tourists, Prez Muizzu urges China
UP: Row as BJP appoints murder accused as mandal chief
UP: Row as BJP appoints murder accused as mandal chief
WTA and ATP to restrict number of evening matches
WTA and ATP to restrict number of evening matches
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed gets 31 years in jail

26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed gets 31 years in jail

26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed gets 10-year jail term

26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed gets 10-year jail term

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances