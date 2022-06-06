News
2006 Varanasi blasts convict Waliullah Khan sentenced to death

2006 Varanasi blasts convict Waliullah Khan sentenced to death

Source: PTI
June 06, 2022 22:35 IST
A local court in Ghaziabad on Monday sentenced terror convict Waliullah Khan to death for the serial blasts in Varanasi that killed at least 20 people 16 years back.

IMAGE: Waliullah Khan, convicted in the 2006 Varanasi serial blasts case, being brought to the Ghaziabad district and sessions court, June 6, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

District sessions judge Jitendra Kumar Sinha had convicted Khan on Saturday but held back the pronouncement on the quantum of punishment for the blasts in 2006 at Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple and a railway station.

 

On Monday, Khan was brought to the district court from Dasna Jail under tight security, overseen by a deputy superintendent of police.

The court also sentenced Khan to life imprisonment on an attempt to murder charge and ordered him to pay fines. The death sentence will have to be confirmed by the Allahabad high court.

A special task force had claimed in 2006 that Khan was linked to Bangladesh-based terror outfit Harkat-ul-Jehad al-Islami and was the mastermind behind the blasts.

The first blast took place at 6.15 pm on March 7, 2006, inside the crowded Sankat Mochan temple in the Lanka police station area. After 15 minutes, a bomb exploded outside the first-class retiring room at Varanasi Cantonment railway station.

At least 20 people were killed and about 100 injured in the two explosions.

The same day, a pressure cooker bomb was also found near the railings of a railway crossing in Dashashwamedh police station area.

Khan was convicted in two cases lodged under the Indian Penal Code sections of murder and attempt to murder, and under the Explosives Act, district government counsel Rajesh Sharma earlier told PTI.

He was acquitted in a third case due to lack of evidence, he said.

Lawyers in Varanasi had refused to plead the case and the Allahabad high court transferred it to the Ghaziabad district court.

In all three cases, 121 witnesses were produced before the court.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Qatar told of India's stance on Prophet remarks: MEA
Arshdeep looks better than Umran at nets
Akal Takht chief worried about Christianity, Islam
PIL in high court seeks CBI probe into KK's death
The War Against Coronavirus

2 blasts rock Varanasi; 20 dead

