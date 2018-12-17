Bollywood's BEST Songs of 2018

Sukanya Verma lists her favourite songs of 2018. Are these on your playlist too?
Hindi film songs of value and longevity are hard to come by.
These days, one is thankful if they can fit well in context of the storytelling.
Still, 2018 wasn't entirely a lost cause.
Most of the music that hit a chord with me was high on inspiration and intensity or hooking for the most foot-tapping reasons.
Here is my 15 favourite melodies of this year in no particular order.
Daryaa from Manmarziyaan
Music: Amit Trivedi
Lyrics: Shellee
Singers: Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallya
As soon as I got into the car after watching Manmarziyaan, the first thing I did was to look up for its soundtrack and put it on loop.
I haven't stopped since.
Daryaa's captivating romance and Shellee's Tainu Hi Chuniya ardour coupled with Ammy Virk's breathtaking touches create something so overwhelmingly impassioned as to ensure it's a cut above typical Punjabi rock ballads.
Raazi from Raazi
Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singer: Arijit Singh
The composer trio's magnificent use of the bouzouki and esraj, Arijit Singh's swift delivery and Gulzar's unflinching penmanship convey the commitment and stakes of Raazi's title song so ardently, you will root for Alia Bhatt's triumph on screen and find plenty to be motivated off it.
O Meri Laila from Laila Majnu
Music: Joi Barua
Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
Singers: Atif Aslam, Jyotica Tangri
Easily one of the best, under-rated, soundtracks of the year, Laila Majnu packs in helluva pluck and passion.
There is so much to choose from, but it's the vivacious courtship of Atif Aslam and Jyotica Tangri crooning O Meri Laila, I am super addicted to.
Mujhe Chand Par Le Chalo from Sanju
Music: A R Rahman
Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
Singer: Nikitha Gandhi
Not enough from Rahman this year.
But his maverick stamp in just two songs of Sanju is hard to miss.
Especially the tantalising sensuality and undisguised mischief encompassing Gandhi's come hither overtures in Mujhe Chand Par Le Chalo.
Bol Ke Lab Azaad Hain Tere from Manto
Music: Sneha Khanvilkar
Lyrics: Faiz Ahmed Faiz
Singers: Ustad Rashid Khan and Vidya Shah
'Bol ke lab azad hain tere. Bol zubaan ab tak teri hai.'
These evocative lines by Faiz and their allegiance to freedom of speech hold enormous power on its own.
More power to Sneha Khanvilkar then for weaving his profound words into her poignant melody that's both a tribute and telling of Manto and his beliefs.
Zingaat from Dhadak
Music: Ajay-Atul
Lyrics:Amitabh Bhattacharya
Singers: Ajay-Atul
Zing Zing Zing Zing Zing Zingaat.
Daddy of all earworms, this.
Even if one argues how superior the original Sairat chartbuster is -- which is true -- there's no way your feet will be able to resist the temptation of Ajay-Atul rapping Zing Zing Zing Zing Zing Zingaat.
Chhota Sa Fasana from Karwaan
Music: Anurag Saikia
Lyrics: Akarsh Khurana
Singer: Arijit Singh
The beauty of long drives, clear roads and indefinite destinations come alive in ditties like this.
It's easy (and rewarding) to lose oneself in the lilting, low-key demeanour of Anurag Saikia's meditative composition and Arijit Singh's glossy vocals.
Rani Sa from Padmaavat
Music: Sanchit Balhara
How I wish they had included Padmaavat's electrifying piece on the official soundtrack otherwise full of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's insistence on playing composer.
Contentious as its final scene may be, I'd be lying if I said the headstrong gusto, reckless passion and dramatic chorus chants aggrandising Sanchit Balhara's high-voltage celebration of jauhar didn't give me goosebumps.
Aaj Se Teri from PadMan
Music: Amit Trivedi
Lyrics: Kausar Munir
Singer: Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh delivers another winner in the starry-eyed promises and optimism of new marriage in PadMan's most infectious offering.
Love how the Munir-Trivedi combo almost bubbles with affection and simplicity as well as the judicious use of shehnai.
Aap Se Milkar Acha Laga from Andhadhun
Music: Amit Trivedi
Lyrics: Jaideep Sahni
Singers: Ayushmann Khurrana, Aakansha Sharma
Sometimes the smartest thing a music director can do is not to smother a tune with too many elements.
Trivedi successfully demonstrates it in the mild beats and graceful vibe of Aap Se Milkar.
In the age of overdone, overenthusiastic, overkill, such meet-cute pleasantness is a much-needed breath of fresh air.
Soorma Anthem from Soorma
Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singer: Shankar Mahadevan
Nobody does the spirited 'buck up' genre better than Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.
The masters of cheering for the underdog get it right once again in Shankar's thumping rendition of the Soorma Anthem.
Despite inevitable comparisons to the much splashier Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Soorma wears its escalating zeal like a badge of distinction.
Qasam Kha Li Maine from Bhavesh Joshi Superhero
Music: Amit Trivedi
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Singer:Papon
Amit Trivedi's bumper run continues in the soulful, stirring, stunner from Vikramaditya Motwane's vigilante drama.
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero's 'no more apathy' stance, the doubts and determination it prompts are thoughtfully articulated in Bhattacharya's words and Papon's warmth.
Mera Naam Tu from Zero
Music: Ajay-Atul
Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
Singer: Abhay Jodhpurkar
Abhay Jodhpurkar's glorious embracing of Irshad Kamil's grandiose gestures and ecstatic declarations against Ajay-Atul's extravagant score is befitting of Shah Rukh Khan's King of Romance stature.
All you need is love. And an on-a-loop button.
Pataakha from Pataakha
Music: Vishal Bhardwaj
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singer: Arijit Singh
The Pataakha album may not be up there with his other works but Vishal Bhardwaj's cheerful idiosyncrasies and Gulzar's delightful word play in the title track are much too fun to bear the brunt of it.
Qaafirana from Kedarnath
Music: Amit Trivedi
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Singer: Arijit Singh, Nikitha Gandhi
The freshness of first love, snow-clad landscapes and the poetry -- Aise tum mile ho jaise mil rahi hai itr se hawa -- it inspires is gorgeously captured in the mellow, mellifluous, romance of Amit Trivedi's Qaafirana.
