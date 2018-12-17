Bollywood's BEST Songs of 2018

December 17, 2018 13:03 IST

Sukanya Verma lists her favourite songs of 2018. Are these on your playlist too?

Hindi film songs of value and longevity are hard to come by.

These days, one is thankful if they can fit well in context of the storytelling.

Still, 2018 wasn't entirely a lost cause.

Most of the music that hit a chord with me was high on inspiration and intensity or hooking for the most foot-tapping reasons.

Here is my 15 favourite melodies of this year in no particular order.

Daryaa from Manmarziyaan

Music: Amit Trivedi

Lyrics: Shellee

Singers: Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallya

As soon as I got into the car after watching Manmarziyaan, the first thing I did was to look up for its soundtrack and put it on loop.

I haven't stopped since.

Daryaa's captivating romance and Shellee's Tainu Hi Chuniya ardour coupled with Ammy Virk's breathtaking touches create something so overwhelmingly impassioned as to ensure it's a cut above typical Punjabi rock ballads.

Raazi from Raazi

Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Lyrics: Gulzar

Singer: Arijit Singh

The composer trio's magnificent use of the bouzouki and esraj, Arijit Singh's swift delivery and Gulzar's unflinching penmanship convey the commitment and stakes of Raazi's title song so ardently, you will root for Alia Bhatt's triumph on screen and find plenty to be motivated off it.

O Meri Laila from Laila Majnu

Music: Joi Barua

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Singers: Atif Aslam, Jyotica Tangri

Easily one of the best, under-rated, soundtracks of the year, Laila Majnu packs in helluva pluck and passion.

There is so much to choose from, but it's the vivacious courtship of Atif Aslam and Jyotica Tangri crooning O Meri Laila, I am super addicted to.

Mujhe Chand Par Le Chalo from Sanju

Music: A R Rahman

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Singer: Nikitha Gandhi

Not enough from Rahman this year.

But his maverick stamp in just two songs of Sanju is hard to miss.

Especially the tantalising sensuality and undisguised mischief encompassing Gandhi's come hither overtures in Mujhe Chand Par Le Chalo.

Bol Ke Lab Azaad Hain Tere from Manto

Music: Sneha Khanvilkar

Lyrics: Faiz Ahmed Faiz

Singers: Ustad Rashid Khan and Vidya Shah

'Bol ke lab azad hain tere. Bol zubaan ab tak teri hai.'

These evocative lines by Faiz and their allegiance to freedom of speech hold enormous power on its own.

More power to Sneha Khanvilkar then for weaving his profound words into her poignant melody that's both a tribute and telling of Manto and his beliefs.

Zingaat from Dhadak

Music: Ajay-Atul

Lyrics:Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singers: Ajay-Atul

Zing Zing Zing Zing Zing Zingaat.

Daddy of all earworms, this.

Even if one argues how superior the original Sairat chartbuster is -- which is true -- there's no way your feet will be able to resist the temptation of Ajay-Atul rapping Zing Zing Zing Zing Zing Zingaat.

Chhota Sa Fasana from Karwaan

Music: Anurag Saikia

Lyrics: Akarsh Khurana

Singer: Arijit Singh

The beauty of long drives, clear roads and indefinite destinations come alive in ditties like this.

It's easy (and rewarding) to lose oneself in the lilting, low-key demeanour of Anurag Saikia's meditative composition and Arijit Singh's glossy vocals.

Rani Sa from Padmaavat

Music: Sanchit Balhara

How I wish they had included Padmaavat's electrifying piece on the official soundtrack otherwise full of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's insistence on playing composer.

Contentious as its final scene may be, I'd be lying if I said the headstrong gusto, reckless passion and dramatic chorus chants aggrandising Sanchit Balhara's high-voltage celebration of jauhar didn't give me goosebumps.

Aaj Se Teri from PadMan

Music: Amit Trivedi

Lyrics: Kausar Munir

Singer: Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh delivers another winner in the starry-eyed promises and optimism of new marriage in PadMan's most infectious offering.

Love how the Munir-Trivedi combo almost bubbles with affection and simplicity as well as the judicious use of shehnai.

Aap Se Milkar Acha Laga from Andhadhun

Music: Amit Trivedi

Lyrics: Jaideep Sahni

Singers: Ayushmann Khurrana, Aakansha Sharma

Sometimes the smartest thing a music director can do is not to smother a tune with too many elements.

Trivedi successfully demonstrates it in the mild beats and graceful vibe of Aap Se Milkar.

In the age of overdone, overenthusiastic, overkill, such meet-cute pleasantness is a much-needed breath of fresh air.

Soorma Anthem from Soorma

Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Lyrics: Gulzar

Singer: Shankar Mahadevan

Nobody does the spirited 'buck up' genre better than Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

The masters of cheering for the underdog get it right once again in Shankar's thumping rendition of the Soorma Anthem.

Despite inevitable comparisons to the much splashier Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Soorma wears its escalating zeal like a badge of distinction.

Qasam Kha Li Maine from Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

Music: Amit Trivedi

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer:Papon

Amit Trivedi's bumper run continues in the soulful, stirring, stunner from Vikramaditya Motwane's vigilante drama.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero's 'no more apathy' stance, the doubts and determination it prompts are thoughtfully articulated in Bhattacharya's words and Papon's warmth.

Mera Naam Tu from Zero

Music: Ajay-Atul

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Singer: Abhay Jodhpurkar

Abhay Jodhpurkar's glorious embracing of Irshad Kamil's grandiose gestures and ecstatic declarations against Ajay-Atul's extravagant score is befitting of Shah Rukh Khan's King of Romance stature.

All you need is love. And an on-a-loop button.

Pataakha from Pataakha

Music: Vishal Bhardwaj

Lyrics: Gulzar

Singer: Arijit Singh

The Pataakha album may not be up there with his other works but Vishal Bhardwaj's cheerful idiosyncrasies and Gulzar's delightful word play in the title track are much too fun to bear the brunt of it.

Qaafirana from Kedarnath

Music: Amit Trivedi

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: Arijit Singh, Nikitha Gandhi

The freshness of first love, snow-clad landscapes and the poetry -- Aise tum mile ho jaise mil rahi hai itr se hawa -- it inspires is gorgeously captured in the mellow, mellifluous, romance of Amit Trivedi's Qaafirana.