Why Sharmila Tagore sent Amrita Singh a message about Sara

December 11, 2018 16:42 IST

'It feels extremely good because my mother and grandmother are not really in touch.'

'When you do something nice, it does get appreciated.'

'It's really great to know that my family is coming together for me.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

The world got to see Sara Ali Khan days before her debut film Kedarnath released.

From outings on Koffee With Karan and Indian Idol, to many more promotions, we saw an articulate debutante who impressed everyone with her confidence.

When the film arrived on December 7, Sara charmed everyone all over again. As Rediff.com's Sukanya Verma declared in her review: 'A star is born.'

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's pretty, Columbia University-educated, daughter tells Rediff.com Contributor Ramesh S, "As an actor and debutante, you have to know your limitations. What was there in my hands, I did with pure honesty. So if people like my work, I am extremely grateful."

Kedarnath is doing well. Congratulations! What's the best compliment you have received till now?

I guess it was from an interview where someone said, 'I am finally glad about nepotism' (Laughs).

I believe somewhere, someone is waiting for that moment to pull us down.

So if people still like my work -- despite this heavy word 'Nepotism' -- then it is truly great and I'm extremely thankful.

Nepotism does exist and things are easier for us than other people.

I got Simmba before the release of Kedarnath, which is, for sure, unfair.

So the talk about nepotism is true.

But one has to realise that somewhere down the line, people hold this against you, and if you can silence that, it's the biggest feedback you can get.

IMAGE: Sara in Kedarnath.

Everyone loves your performance in the film. Even if critics write badly about the film, they love you in it.

Kedarnath is the love of my life, and a passionate project for me. So it does hurt me when people are not nice to my film.

Though I am being appreciated, that doesn't make up for that.

But somewhere down the line, you feel grateful.

I am attached to Kedarnath, but as an actor and debutante, you have to know your limitations.

I cannot write a script, direct a film and shoot a film.

What was there in my hands, I did with pure honesty.

So if people like my work, I am extremely grateful.

I wish my film was loved as well, but there are some people who have appreciated it.

There are a lot of comparisons with your mother Amrita Singh.

Comparisons with my mother with relation to appearance is inevitable.

But if there are comparisons in relation to work, it is a thoroughly humbling compliment for me.

It's beautiful for me to hear because I have always looked up to my mother as a human being and as an actor.

As I live with her, it's natural that I talk like her.

She is also enjoying it.

It's the media and audience that make you who you are.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Has your grandmother Sharmila Tagore watched the film?

No, but I am not going to wait for my family members to watch it because they are going to like it anyway.

When people message them about my performance, they become the happiest!

It's said Sharmilaji sent a message to your mother that she has raised you well.

It feels extremely good because my mother and grandmother are not really in touch.

When you do something nice, it does get appreciated.

It's really great to know that my family is coming together for me.

IMAGE: Sara with Ranveer Singh in the Aankh Maare song in Simmba.

Your song Aankh Maare from Simmba released recently. What feedback have you been getting?

It released a day before Kedarnath came out.

Although people have liked both, what they really like is the shock value I gave them.

In one, I am doing Seeti Bajaye, and in the other, I am doing day-and-night jaap in Kedarnath (laughs).

Will your performance in Kedarnath help Simmba?

I don't think Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty need my help for Simmba, but it will certainly help me on a personal level.

It is giving me that little bit of confidence.

If I go with them (Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh) to promote the film, it will give me that proud feeling that I deserve to sit with them.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Where have you got your confidence from: Your mother or father?

It's a combination of both. But more than that, I am just being real. If I'm not real, I will get caught.

My job is to act on screen.

If one does the same thing in real life, no one will enjoy your company, especially the media.

Secondly, how much can you act in your real life?

I have realised that it is a much longer job than what I expected; it takes up several hours.

One cannot do it day and night.

Which Amrita Singh movie would you like to be a part of? And whom would you like to be paired with?

Chameli Ki Shaadi with Varun Dhawan.