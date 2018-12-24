SRK, AbRam celebrate Christmas!

December 24, 2018 15:06 IST

You won't see a cuter pic today!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

Though Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Zero is having a tough run at the box office, it hasn't stopped the superstar from enjoying the holiday season with his family.

Gauri Khan took to Instagram to wish her husband's zillion plus fans a Happy Christmas by sharing an adorable picture of SRK with their youngest son AbRam.

As always, the father and son look absolutely cute together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol shared a beautiful InstaSelfie and wrote, 'Feeling mouthy..... #christmasfever #allthingsred #paintthenight'.

On the professional front, there is buzz that Kajol and SRK may team up for Hindi Medium 2.

Amy Jackson -- last seen with Rajinikanth in 2.0 -- has a very different very Christmas Eve feeling: 'Christmas Eve, Eve feels zzz' Amy writes.