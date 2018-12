December 12, 2018 15:56 IST

Priyanka and Nick, hand in hand.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are back in Mumbai after a short honeymoon in Oman.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Priyanka and Nick's Mumbai reception will be held on December 20.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Before traveling to Oman, Priyanka launched Bumble, a dating app which she has invested in.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

After which, Priyanka and Nick flew to Udaipur for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram.

In Oman, Priyanka shared a picture with Nick, noting, 'Marital bliss they say'.