PIX: Why were Kangana, Mouni celebrating with Ankita?

December 19, 2018 14:52 IST

Happy birthday, Ankita!

Ankita Lokhande -- who will be debuting in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi as Jhalkaribai -- turns a year older today.

Helping her celebrate last night were her team from Manikarnika and her friends from the television Industry.

Kangana Ranaut.

Ankita Lokhande.

Mouni Roy.

Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi is part of the cast of Manikarnika.

Mishti also stars in Manikarnika.

Manikarnika's producer, Kamal Jain.

The cast of Manikarnika helps Ankita cut the cake.

Aparna Dixit.

Mishthi Tyagi.

Mukesh Chhabra.

Mushtaq Sheikh and Rohit Reddy.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar