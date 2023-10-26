News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » It's Quiz Time, Folks!

It's Quiz Time, Folks!

By SUKANYA VERMA
October 26, 2023 08:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's quiz time, folks! All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Lajja
B. Tehzeeb
C. Deewangee
  c. Deewangee
 
A. Kaminey
B. Fashion
C. Salaam-e-Ishq
  A. Kaminey
 
A. Border
B. Vijeta
C. Prahaar
  A. Border
 
A. Agent Vinod
B. Phantom
C. Kabul Express
  C. Kabul Express
 
A. Kaalia
B. Naseeb
C. Khud-daar
  B. Naseeb
 
A. Chala Murari Hero Banne
B. Guddi
C. Shaque
  B. Guddi
 
A. Omkara
B. Mirch
C. Ek Thi Daayan
  A. Omkara
 
A. Barsaat
B. Soldier
C. Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya
  C. Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya
 
A. Singham Returns
B. Gabbar is Back
C. Veere Di Wedding
  B. Gabbar is Back
 
A. Pagalpanti
B. Welcome Back
C. Raaz Reboot
  A. Pagalpanti
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
'Main kya tumhe villain lagti hu?'
'Main kya tumhe villain lagti hu?'
The Actor Everyone's Talking About
The Actor Everyone's Talking About
'I reigned as a khalnayak'
'I reigned as a khalnayak'
Vikram lander raised dust on landing, created Halo
Vikram lander raised dust on landing, created Halo
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension
PHOTOS: What a World Cup cliffhanger in Chennai!
PHOTOS: What a World Cup cliffhanger in Chennai!
PIX: South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top
PIX: South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top

More like this

Revealed! The Real Shammi Kapoor!

Revealed! The Real Shammi Kapoor!

Om Puri: The Chronicler Of Cities On The Boil

Om Puri: The Chronicler Of Cities On The Boil

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances