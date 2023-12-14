News
Fun, FUN Bollywood Quiz!

Fun, FUN Bollywood Quiz!

By SUKANYA VERMA
December 14, 2023 12:39 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ready for a round of our fun and filmi quiz this week?

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Ek Hasina Thi
B. Banaras
C. Pinjar
  C. Pinjar
 
A. Gopi Kishan
B. Waqt Hamara Hai
C. Bhai
  A. Gopi Kishan
 
A. Jab Tak Hai Jaan
B. Ek Tha Tiger
C. Namastey London
  B. Ek Tha Tiger
 
A. Refugee
B. Dev
C. LOC Kargil
  A. Refugee
 
A. Gully Boy
B. Rockstar
C. Vikram Vedha
  B. Dhoom
 
A. Salaam-E-Ishq
B. Bhool Bhulaiyaa
C. Ishqiya
  A. Salaam-E-Ishq
 
A. Ishq Vishk
B. Dil Maange More
C. Fida
  C. Fida
 
A. Cocktail
B. Break Ke Baad
C. Love Aaj Kal
  A. Cocktail
 
A. Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat
B. Freddy
C. Jawaani Jaaneman
  A. Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat
 
A. Tawaif
B. Johny I Love You
C. Coolie
  C. Coolie
 
  
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
