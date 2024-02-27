Farewell, Ghazal Samrat Pankaj Udhas

The last rites of Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas were performed with state honours in Mumbai on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Pankajji passed away on Monday, February 26.

Rediff.com's Satish Bodas captures moments from the singer's final journey.

Music accompanied the hearse to the crematorium in Worli, south central Mumbai.

The hearse was decked with white flowers.

His mortal remains were covered with the Tricolour.

A gun salute for the musical legend.

Pankajji is survived by his wife Farida and daughters Reva and Nayaab.

'One of the most important part of my childhood is lost today,' mourned Sonu Nigam. 'Shri Pankaj Udhasji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti.'

'Today, I find myself at a loss for words as I mourn the loss of a musical titan, Pankaj Udhasji,' said Hariharan. 'Our friendship and collaboration spanned 45 years, a journey filled with unforgettable melodies and profound mutual respect.'

'His monumental legacy in the music industry is unparalleled, and his departure leaves a void that cannot be filled. It's a cruel twist of fate that he couldn't enjoy his golden years as he rightfully deserved. My heart goes out to his family in these trying times, praying for their strength and endurance.

'May his soul find eternal peace, and may his music continue to inspire and console us. Farewell, Pankajji, your melodies will linger on, immortalized.'

'He entertained us for many years and boosted and enriched our industry through his evergreen ghazals and other songs,' Salim Merchant said. 'He spread the message of love and oneness through his songs.

'I have been in shock since I received the news of his demise. I still can't believe he is no more. The word of his passing made me speechless. He has left a massive void in the music industry. We have lost a great artiste and an even greater human being.'

Sulaiman Merchant, Salim's elder brother.

Shaan.

'AAP JINKE QARIB HOTE HAI, WO BADE KHUSHNASIB HOTE HAI, A VERY VERY DEAR FAMILY FRIEND... A BEAUTIFUL SOUL... AND A PERFECT GENTLEMAN, FEELING AT A LOSS OF WORDS... THE NATION MOURNS HIS LOSS... PANKAJ BHAI WE WILL MISSSSSSSSSSSS YOU FOREVER,' mourned Roopkumar Rathod.

'It is very sad that such a great artiste of the world of music is no longer with us,' said Sunil Gavaskar. 'May his soul rest in peace.'

Rekha and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Pankaj Udhas's elder brothers Manhar Udhas and Nirmal Udhas with the family.

Papon.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Ahead of the funeral, Ustad Zakir Hussain, left, and his brother Ustad Taufiq Qureshi, right, paid their condolences at Pankajji's home.

Photograph: ANI Photo

'He had a positive approach towards everything in life,' remembered Shankar Mahadevan. 'May God give his family abundant strength to bear this big loss. I am in a state of shock.'

With inputs from ANI