Glimpses of the high-speed catamaran, Nayan Xi, which was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Nayan Xi sails between Mumbai's domestic cruise terminus and Mandwa near Alibaug, and has a seating capacity of 140 passengers on the lower deck and another 60 passengers on the upper/business class deck.

IMAGE: Nayan Xi leaves the port. All photographs: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Inside the the catamaran.

IMAGE: Nayan Xi heads toward Mandwa.

