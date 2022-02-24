News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » The Museum of the Future

The Museum of the Future

By Rediff Get Ahead
February 24, 2022 12:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Museum of the Future in Dubai.


All photographs: Christopher Pike/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Visitors at the Museum.

 

IMAGE: A member of the museum staff handles an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

 

IMAGE: A walks through the museum.

 

IMAGE: Selfies to capture the museum's splendour.

 

IMAGE: A drone on display.

 

IMAGE: An exhibit at the museum.

 

IMAGE: A remarkable view of exhibits at the museum.

 

IMAGE: A walk through an exhibit.

 

IMAGE: A view of downtown Dubai seen from the Museum.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
