The common link between Gauri Khan and Priyanka Chopra

December 12, 2018 09:40 IST

No, we are not talking about Shah Rukh Khan.

Gauri Khan was among the long list of celebrated guests who attended and performed at Isha Ambani's pre-wedding party in Udaipur.

The producer and interior designer who made it to the Forbes list of '50 most powerful women in business in India' this year is also known for her sartorial choices.

At Isha's party, all eyes were on Gauri who wore a multi-hued lehenga from one of her favourite designers -- Falguni and Shane Peacock.

IMAGE: Gauri Khan in a floral lehenga and encrusted choli designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Photograph: Kind courtesy Falguni and Shane Peacock/Instagram

For Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement party in July, Gauri had picked a dress from the same designer.

IMAGE: Gauri Khan wore anarkali gown with applique embroidery from Falguni and Shane Peacock while attending Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement with Shah Rukh Khan. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Turns out Priyanka Chopra, who is close to Isha Ambani (she attended Priyanka's bachelorette in Amsterdam) and attended both the events hosted by the Ambanis, also loves the label.

The former Miss World who recently got married to Nick Jonas wore a gorgeous lehenga from Falguni and Shane Peacock for her wedding reception.