This man's Rs 10K wedding story is going viral

December 26, 2018 14:10 IST

Karachi-based Rizwan's apni marzi ki shaadi is winning the Internet for all the right reasons.

IMAGE: Rizwan Pehelwan on his wedding day. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rizwan Pehelwan/Twitter

The year 2018 has seen some of the richest and extravagant weddings.

From Deepika and Ranveer's destination wedding in Italy followed by multiple receptions in India to Isha Ambani's weeklong celebrations, India witnessed how the rich indulge on their big day.

And then there was Rizwan Pehelwan, a Karachi based photographer who recently shared the story of his simple wedding on Twitter.

In just five tweets, Rizwan shared with the world how he organised his wedding in just Pakistani Rs 20,000 (INR 10,000).

Rizwan married photographer Palwasha Minhas and invited just 25 guests to their dream wedding, which was held at Rizwan's home in Karachi.

His message was simple: 'Do whatever you want and what you can afford. But have fun. Big or small. Be happy.'

The thread has since gone viral and is inspiring other couples to share their budget wedding stories.

Check out Rizwan's wedding story in his tweets below: