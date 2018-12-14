Roadies' fame Raghu Ram marries girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio

December 14, 2018 11:10 IST

Check out their dreamy wedding pictures from Goa.

Former MTV producer and creator of popular reality shows Roadies and Splitsvilla Raghu Ram got married to his long time girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio on December 12.

The couple had a South Indian style destination wedding at a beach in Goa.

Raghu's best friend and colleague Rannvijay Singha, also the first Roadies winner, took to Instagram to share a picture and congratulate the couple.

Raghu wore a white kurta, red dhoti with an angavasthram while Natalie looked gorgeous in a white silk sari with gold and red border.

The 43-yr-old actor producer was previously married to Sugandha. The couple separated in 2016.

IMAGE: Rannvijay Singha poses with the newly wed couple Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio Photo credit here

IMAGE: Raghu and Natalie exchange flowers as part of the wedding rituals. Photographs: Kind courtesy Picsurely/Instagram

IMAGE: The bride is escorted to the mandap by her friends. Photographs: Kind courtesy Picsurely/Instagram

IMAGE: Natalie with her parents. Photographs: Kind courtesy Picsurely/Instagram

IMAGE: 'Lucky to have covered this magical spectacle of love' photographer Regan Bharati of Picsurely wrote about covering the wedding. Photographs: Kind courtesy Picsurely/Instagram

IMAGE: The pheras. Photographs: Kind courtesy Picsurely/Instagram