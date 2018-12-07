Pix: Manushi's bikini pics are weekend goals

December 07, 2018 12:40 IST

Happy days ahead for our Miss World!

Manushi Chillar is enjoying her final moments as Miss World in Sanya, China.

She recently posted her pictures on Instagram where she's slaying in a bikini and having fun by the pool.

Check them out!

'My attempt at not being lazy at the lazy river,' Manushi wrote against this picture where she is posing with a float at Mangrove Tree Resort Sanya, China. Photographs: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram

Flaunting her sexy back and a little tan in the pool.

With her gorgeous partners in crime which includes Miss World host Frankie Cena.

Envious already?

Manushi doesn't seem to care about anything when she's in the mood to have fun. Like she says, 'Happy days ahead.'