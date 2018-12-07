Pix: Manushi's bikini pics are weekend goals

Happy days ahead for our Miss World!
Manushi Chillar is enjoying her final moments as Miss World in Sanya, China.
She recently posted her pictures on Instagram where she's slaying in a bikini and having fun by the pool.
Check them out!
Happy days ahead for our Miss World!
Manushi Chillar is enjoying her final moments as Miss World in Sanya, China.
She recently posted her pictures on Instagram where she's slaying in a bikini and having fun by the pool.
Check them out!
Met a celebrity?
Email us photos & videos
this
Comment
article