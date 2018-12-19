Meet Nadia Nighat, Kashmir's first female football coach

December 19, 2018 12:50 IST

The 20-year-old from Srinagar fought criticism to pursue her dreams. She is now coaching students at a school in Thane, Maharashtra.

Nadia Nighat is India's first female football coach from Jammu and Kashmir.

It wasn't a bed of roses for this national level footballer from Srinagar to pursue her dreams, especially amidst the tension in the Valley, she told ANI.

Talking about the tough situation in Valley, Night said, "Whenever there was a curfew in the area, I used to somehow manage my training, I used to play at home. However, it is quite difficult to pursue your dream in such a tense situation but if you have dedication towards something, you can find your path."

While sharing her journey, Nighat further added that all parents should allow their children to pursue their dreams, irrespective of their gender or regional identity.

The 20-year-old faced a lot of opposition for pursuing an unconventional career path, but she defied all stereotypes and orthodox mindsets.

An ardent fan of known footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Nadia showed her keen interest in football when she was in school.

Nadia trained herself while studying at Amar Singh College Academy. Subsequently, the Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) also helped Nadia pursue her goals.

Nadia, who is presently teaching football to students at a school in Thane, Mumbai, Maharashtra appealed to all parents to allow their daughters to learn and play football.

"I appeal to everyone to follow their dreams and achieve their goals. Do not consider football a man's game. Parents should allow their children whatever they want to pursue in their career," she said.

VIDEO: Watch Nadia talk about her struggles and journey so far.