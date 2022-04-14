How To Pick The Right Bra

The right fit can make you feel confident, positive and comfortable, says Siddharth Grover, director, Groversons Paris Beauty, an intimate clothing brand.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Monstera/Pexels.com

Women should never underestimate the power of the perfect lingerie in one's wardrobe.

Getting the best fit is every woman's motto.

While the right fit can make you feel confident, positive and comfortable, wearing ill-fitting innerwear, besides making you feel uncomfortable, can also affect your health in the long run, causing you to slouch, scratch or even leave you with permanent scars.

Wondering why selecting the best lingerie is such a difficult task?

It's because we tend to follow ongoing trends and the latest styles, without knowing that every good piece of lingerie might not be suitable for our body type.

Here are some tips to help you understand your body shape and pick the appropriate pair for you:

1. Pear Shaped Body

If you have a larger hip size with comparatively smaller breasts measurements, you have a pear shaped body.

Women fitting in this category can pick a set that visibly increases the size of breasts along with reducing the size of the hips.

Choose a Bralette or a Push up Bra that adds shape to the upper part of the body and pair it with briefs or boy shorts that covers the maximum part of the hips.

2. Inverted Carrot or Triangle Shaped Body

This refers to a body type where the bust is larger in proportionate to the hips.

Girls with such a body type can make the upper body look tapered by tightening towards the lower body.

Go for a Full Support Bra that covers most of your breasts making it look slightly reduced.

Pair it up a bikini cut or high waisted panties to give a more defined look for your hips.

3. Diamond Shaped Body

Like the name suggests, if your waist is larger compared to the bust and hips, you are a diamond shaped body.

Usually, for these women, the latter is in proportion except being slightly wider along the waist.

You should opt for a Low Neck Bra also known as the Plunge Bra to define the bust with High Waisted Briefs to cover the waist!

4. Round or Curvy Shaped Body

Females fitting into this category tend to have heavier bust and hips.

A seamless bra will help enhance the bust, paired with High Waisted Panties to cover the hips as well.

This way, the body would look in shape and would provide extra coverage to their midsection.

5. Hourglass Shaped Body

While this might be the dream of many girls, very few women have breasts as well as the hips almost equal in size.

If you are blessed with an hourglass figure, go for a matching set, or C-Cut Panties with a Lightly Padded Bra to enhance the bust line and cleavage.

6. Rectangle Shaped Body

This body type refers to the girls having all the sizes being similar to one another.

No narrowness or wideness, the whole figure being absolutely in proportion.

Try wearing a Push-Up Bra to slightly lift up the bust area along with Briefs or Boy Shorts to have a perfectly defined hip line.

This would enhance your best features and also add some volume!