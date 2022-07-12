How to Bounce Back After Being Laid Off

'Upgrade your skills to adapt to the ever changing work dynamics and adopt new skills to remain employable and relevant in future.'

Losing a job can be tough.

If you are not able to find an immediate replacement, you may struggle with your finances.

Apart from the guilt and insecurity, temporary employment may also lead to poor self esteem and anxiety in professionals.

While it's important to understand where you probably went wrong, it is equally critical to get back on your feet and take the next step forward.

In the concluding part of the series, Divya Nair/Rediff.com speaks to hiring experts and entrepreneurs who tell you how to get your career back on track.

How To Bounce Back: Tips For Professionals

Upgrade your skills to adapt to the ever changing work dynamics and adopt new skills to remain employable and relevant in future.

Invest in your growth and practice continuous learning.

Invest in your growth and practice continuous learning. Be strong and confident.

Believe and invest in yourself.

Don't let the situation bog you down. Confront it and bounce back.

Believe and invest in yourself. Don't let the situation bog you down. Confront it and bounce back. Look for work integrated learning programmes which stress on application of knowledge and balance it with the brand. There may be many online programmes available, but look for blended learning programmes that help in holistic development.

Apart from digital skills, employers are keen to hire and retain employees with a solution mindset, adaptability, creativity and learnability.

Tips For Entrepreneurs