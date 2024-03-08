Miss World: Hey Sini, Neha Has a Message For You!

IMAGE: Neha Dhupia has a special message for Sini Shetty. Photographs: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram and Sini Shetty/Instagram

Twenty two years ago, in 2002, Neha Dhupia won the Miss India pageant.

Subsequently, she reached the top 10 of the Miss Universe pageant.

Today, the multitalented Neha has successfully found her place under the entertainment sun, with the spotlight shining on her as actor, reality show leader, chat show host and producer.

Neha demonstrates her belief in sisterhood as she congratulates Sini Shetty, who is representing India at the Miss World beauty pageant in Mumbai on March 9.

Neha is thrilled that the pageant has returned to India. While she wishes all the beautiful contestants the very best, she has a special message for Sini.