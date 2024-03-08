News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Miss World: Hey Sini, Neha Has a Message For You!

Miss World: Hey Sini, Neha Has a Message For You!

By MAYUR SANAP
March 08, 2024 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Neha Dhupia has a special message for Sini Shetty. Photographs: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram and Sini Shetty/Instagram

Twenty two years ago, in 2002, Neha Dhupia won the Miss India pageant.

Subsequently, she reached the top 10 of the Miss Universe pageant.

Today, the multitalented Neha has successfully found her place under the entertainment sun, with the spotlight shining on her as actor, reality show leader, chat show host and producer.

Neha demonstrates her belief in sisterhood as she congratulates Sini Shetty, who is representing India at the Miss World beauty pageant in Mumbai on March 9.

Neha is thrilled that the pageant has returned to India. While she wishes all the beautiful contestants the very best, she has a special message for Sini.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
MAYUR SANAP
COMMENT
Print this article
When I Won Miss World 25 Years Ago...
When I Won Miss World 25 Years Ago...
'When you win Miss World, doors open...'
'When you win Miss World, doors open...'
'Priyanka Chopra Was A Clear Winner'
'Priyanka Chopra Was A Clear Winner'
Dazzling Nita Ambani!
Dazzling Nita Ambani!
Mahashivratri: 6 Must-Visit Shiva Temples
Mahashivratri: 6 Must-Visit Shiva Temples
Bhagwant Mann wanted to join Cong, be my dy: Sidhu
Bhagwant Mann wanted to join Cong, be my dy: Sidhu
'SBI is telling an utter lie'
'SBI is telling an utter lie'

More like this

Will Sini Shetty Be Next Miss World?

Will Sini Shetty Be Next Miss World?

Exclusive! India's First Miss World

Exclusive! India's First Miss World

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances