Three Lanka cricketers probed for fixing

Three Lanka cricketers probed for fixing

Source: PTI
June 03, 2020 20:10 IST
Image used for representational purposes

IMAGE: Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: BCCI

At least three Sri Lankan cricketers are being currently probed by the International Cricket Council for match-fixing, Sports Minister Dullas Alahapperuma said in Colombo on Wednesday.

Alahapperuma did not mention if they were former or current players.

"We are sorry to see that sports had fallen short of discipline and character," he said.

However, Sri Lanka Cricket insisted no current players were involved in the ICC investigation.

 

"SLC strongly believes that what the honourable minister actually mentioned was about an investigation launched by the ICC anti-corruption unit against three former Sri Lanka players and not the current national players," a SLC statement said.

Commenting on the drug charge faced by fast bowler Shehan Madushanka, Alahapperuma said "it was sad and the country had placed high hopes on him".

Madushanka was detained by Sri Lankan police last week on charge of possessing heroin. Subsequently, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) suspended his contract.

Source: PTI
