This player is Mumbai Indians' biggest steal in IPL auction!

December 18, 2018 22:50 IST

At one crore, Yuvraj our biggest steal in IPL auction history, says Akash Ambani

Yuvraj Singh

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh. Photograph Courtesy: Mumbai Indians/Twitter

Mumbai Indians paid Rs one crore for Yuvraj Singh in a last-minute buy and franchise owner Akash Ambai called it their biggest steal in the tournament's 11-year-old history.

Mumbai Indians also brought back Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga, who served the team for long, at his base price of Rs 2 crore.

 

"To be honest, we had budgeted a lot more for Yuvraj and Malinga. At Rs one crore,a player like Yuvraj is probably a (biggest) steal of 12 (sic) years. He has won every trophy there is to be won," Ambani told the host broadcaster of the auction. 

"We focussed on experience a lot as well on the youngsters. We have identified specific roles for both of them (Yuvraj and Malinga)." 

Yuvraj initially went unsold in the auction and it was only after he re-entered the players' pool, Mumbai Indians bought him.

Both Yuvraj and Malinga are past their time and it remains to be seen how Mumbai utilise their services in the 2019 edition.

In 2015, Yuvraj fetched a record Rs 16 crore deal with the Delhi franchise since then his IPL fortunes have fallen rapidly. He was picked up by KXIP at his base of price of Rs 2 crore earlier this year before the team released him following a lean 2018 IPL.

