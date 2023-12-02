SKY's winning formula: Inside India's T20 triumph

'Boys showed character,' says Suryakumar Yadav following 20-run win over Australia

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav revealed that in the team meeting, he asked the players to be fearless in the game. Photograph: BCCI

After a resounding 20-run triumph over Australia in the fourth T20I at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav commended his team's exemplary character in securing the victory.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Suryakumar revealed that in the team meeting, he asked the players to be fearless in the game.

He also hailed Axar Patel and said that the way he bowled was unbelievable.

"Other than toss, everything (went well). Boys showed character and that was most important for us. We spoke in the meeting before the game to go out and express yourself and be fearless. I always love putting Axar under pressure and the way he bowled was unbelievable. The plan (during the death overs) was to go for the yorkers and then see what happens," he said.