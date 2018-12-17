Ranji roundup: Mumbai's Dube shines in drawn match

December 17, 2018 21:41 IST

IMAGE: Shivam Dube hits out during his quickfire half-century against Baroda. Photograph: PTI

Former champions Mumbai claimed three points against Baroda after their four-day Elite Group A Ranji Trophy game ended in a draw at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.



The only interest left when play commenced was whether Baroda, who conceded a 29-run lead on Sunday, could skittle out the hosts and 41-time champions cheaply in the second innings and give themselves enough time to force an outright victory.



But that was not to be as Mumbai, who resumed at 20 for two, lost the wicket of captain Siddhesh Lad very early before the remaining batsmen ensured that Baroda did not come back into the game.



Although the other first innings centurion other than Lad, Shreyas Iyer (30), too, departed before lunch, the lower middle order held fort and took Mumbai to 307 for seven, an overall lead of 336, before declaring the innings closed.

Play was then called off with Baroda not commencing their second innings.



In the Mumbai second essay, Shubham Ranjane (64 in 105 balls) Eknath Kerkar (56 not out in 115 balls) and Shivam Dube, who struck a brisk 76 in 60 balls studded with seven sixes and three fours, got the major portion of the runs.



For Baroda, Hardik Pandya did not bowl after his tenth over in which he had taken two wickets, both on Day 3, while Rishi Arothe also grabbed two wickets.



Brief scores:



At Mumbai: Mumbai 465 and 307 for 7 dec (Vikrant Auti 42, Shubham Ranjane 64, Eknath Kerkar 56, Shivam Dube 76; H Pandya 2 for 21, R Arothe 2 for 51) drew with Baroda 436.



At Nashik: Saurashtra 398 and 120/5 (Harvik Desai 44) beat Maharashtra 247 and 267 (Rohit Motwani 120 not out, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 7-55) by five wickets.



At New Delhi (Karnail Singh Stadium): Vidarbha 331 and 147 beat Railways 236 and 124 (Nitin Bhille 19, A A Sarvate 6-43, A K Karnewar 2-20) by 118 runs.



At Surat: Gujarat 216 and 345 (M C Juneja 98, R H Bhatt 91, Ronit More 4-61, K Gowtham 4-80) drew with Karnataka 389 and 107/4 (Mayank Agarwal 53).



Punjab-TN match ends in a draw



Punjab gained three points as Tamil Nadu held firm for a draw on the final day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match in Mohali.



Faced with a massive deficit of 264 runs, the visitors saw skipper Baba Indrajith (93), Dinesh Karthik (74) and Vijay Shankar (51 not out) get among the runs to defy the Punjab bowlers and finish the day at 383 for six.



The result meant Tamil Nadu, now on 12 points, is almost out of contention for a berth in the knockout phase. Punjab also has the same number of points, but has played one game less.



Five teams from Group A and B put together will advance to the quarter-finals, based on the number of points accrued.



Young Shubman Gill was named man of the match for his brilliant knock of 268.



Punjab replied with 479 after Tamil Nadu made 215 in the first innings.



Brief scores:



At Mohali: Tamil Nadu 215 and 383 for 6 in 121 overs (Abhinav Mukund 74, B Indrajith 93, Dinesh Karthik 74, Vijay Shankar 51 not out, N Jagadeesan 50) drew with Punjab 479 all out.



At Amtar: Andhra 173 and 284 (C R Gnaneshwar 103, Jyothisaikrishna 82 not out) lost to Himachal Pradesh 460 all out (A R Kalsi 120, RR Dhawan 76) by an innings and 3 runs.



At Hyderabad: Bengal 336 and 49 for 1 in 14 overs drew against Hyderabad 312 all out in 123.1 overs (Rohit Rayudu 93, Himalay Agarwal 65, Mukesh Kumar 4 for 54, Ashoke Dinda 4 for 88).



Tripura trounce Goa by 10 wickets



Tripura hammered Goa by 10 wickets in their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy game in Agartala.



Tripura were in command from the first day and it took them less than an over to chase the target of just eight runs on the final day and add seven points to their kitty.



Tripura, riding on a brilliant century by Pratyush Singh posted 358 in their first essay, and then bowled out the opposition for 192 in their first innings at the MBB Stadium.



Following on Goa batsmen, barring Suyash Prabhudessai (65), faltered against Harmeet Singh (3-46) and M B Mura Singh (3-55).



Brief Scores:



At Agartala: Tripura 358 and 9/0 beat Goa 192 and 173 (Suyash Prabhudessai 65, Sumiran Amonkar 29, Harmeet Singh 3-46, M B Mura Singh 3-55) by 10 wickets.



At New Delhi (Palam): Assam 211 and 256 (Swarupam Purkayastha 74, Gokul Sharma 56, Diwesh Pathania 5-56) lost to Services 396 and 75/0 (Nakul Verma 39 not out, Navneet Singh 31 not out) by 10 wickets.



At Lucknow: Jharkhand 354 and 213/5 dec (Kumar Deobrat 78, Ishank Kishan 53, Yash Dayal 3-49) drew with Uttar Pradesh 243 and 174/1 (Priyam Garg 80 not out, Mohammad Saif 64 not out).