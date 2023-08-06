News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pak's win sparks outrage: Did India send 'little kids'?

Pak's win sparks outrage: Did India send 'little kids'?

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 06, 2023 21:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pakistan

IMAGE: Pakistan 'A' marched to a commanding 128-run win over India 'A', for a second consecutive Emerging Teams Asia Cup title, in Colombo. Photograph: Kind courtesy PCB/Twitter

Mohammad Haris has expressed dissatisfaction over the reception of his team Pakistan Shaheens' win against India A in the final of the ACC Men's Emerging Cup, saying they did not ask the Indian board to send "little kids" to the tournament.

Pakistan defeated India by a huge margin of 128 runs in the summit clash to win the trophy, but there was some criticism for the winners since they had plenty of players with international experience compared to a young Indian side.

 

Wicketkeeper-batter Haris has so far played five ODIs and nine T20Is while the team also featured Mohammad Wasim Jr, who has played two Tests, 14 ODIs and 17 T20Is for Pakistan. Wasim Jr took 2/26 and scored 17 not out in the final.

Haris, who was among eight international players in the Pakistan Shaheens' squad, questioned the Indian cricket board.

"Did we ask the Indian board to send little kids to the tournament?" Haris said in a podcast.

Haris said he was upset because of people saying that the Pakistan team won since it had more senior and experienced players compared to the Indian outfit.

"We had players who have hardly played a few games for the senior team, but if you look at their side, most of their players have appeared in around 200 IPL matches," he claimed.

"They say that we had international experience in our team. How many international matches have we played? Saim has played 5, I have played 6. Those guys (India players) have played 260 IPL matches," Haris said.

The Pakistan squad featured opening batter Saim Ayub who has played eight T20Is, Tayyab Tahir (three T20Is), Shahnawaz Dahani (two ODIs and 11 T20Is), 27-year-old Aamir Jamal (two T20Is) and Arshad Iqbal (one T20I).

The Indian team, captained by Yash Dhull, had no player with international experience while it had those who have featured in the Indian Premier League such as B Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
When Musharraf hailed Balaji: 'I salute your spirit'
When Musharraf hailed Balaji: 'I salute your spirit'
World Cup: Pak mulls sending psychologist with team
World Cup: Pak mulls sending psychologist with team
ODI World Cup: Another date change for Pakistan?
ODI World Cup: Another date change for Pakistan?
Price Waterhouse resigns as Paytm Payments' auditor
Price Waterhouse resigns as Paytm Payments' auditor
Haryana Cong team stopped from entering Nuh villages
Haryana Cong team stopped from entering Nuh villages
SBI beats RIL to become India's most profitable co
SBI beats RIL to become India's most profitable co
Manipur police files FIR against Assam Rifles
Manipur police files FIR against Assam Rifles

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Pakistan A beat India A to be crowned champs

Pakistan A beat India A to be crowned champs

Rohit eyeing T20 World Cup captaincy

Rohit eyeing T20 World Cup captaincy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances