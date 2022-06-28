News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » NZ look to bounce back in home tests against England

NZ look to bounce back in home tests against England

June 28, 2022 11:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell of New Zealand in action during the third test of their ongoing tour of England. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Image

New Zealand will have a chance to exact rapid revenge for their 3-0 series loss in England when they host Brendon McCullum's side in two tests next February.

England beat the Black Caps by seven wickets in the third test at Headingley on Monday to sweep the series but they might find New Zealand a tougher prospect on home tracks in Wellington and Tauranga in the new year.

The series opener at Bay Oval will be the first day-night test in New Zealand since 2018, when England were beaten by an innings and 49 runs at Eden Park.

 

The test world champions will also host a two-match series against Sri Lanka in March, New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday as it announced the 2022/23 home international schedule.

The Black Caps are currently languishing in eighth place in the World Test Championship standings and will need strong performances on home soil if they are to have any chance of defending their title.

New Zealand will also host Bangladesh and Pakistan in a triangular tournament in early October to warm up for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

India visit to play three T20s and three one-day internationals in November, while Sri Lanka will play the same number of short format matches in March and April after the test series.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Rohit Sharma can be relieved as captain from T20s'
'Rohit Sharma can be relieved as captain from T20s'
What makes England favourites against India?
What makes England favourites against India?
Aggressive England await India in rescheduled Test
Aggressive England await India in rescheduled Test
Sonia Gandhi's PS booked for rape, denies charges
Sonia Gandhi's PS booked for rape, denies charges
Monsoon: What To Eat. What To Avoid
Monsoon: What To Eat. What To Avoid
Murray defends 'under-handed' tactics at Wimbledon
Murray defends 'under-handed' tactics at Wimbledon
The Big Daddy of SUVs at Rs 11.49 Lakh!
The Big Daddy of SUVs at Rs 11.49 Lakh!

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Here's where India stands on the WTC Points Table

Here's where India stands on the WTC Points Table

'Mai maarney aaya hoon'

'Mai maarney aaya hoon'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances