News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England's David Willey quits with 'deep regret'

England's David Willey quits with 'deep regret'

November 12, 2023 13:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I'm 33, and as fit as I've ever been. So, one of the reasons that I wasn't offered a contract was them going in a different direction after the World Cup.'

England's David Willey celebrates dismissing Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique leg before wicket in the ICC World Cup match in Kolkata on Saturday

IMAGE: England's David Willey celebrates dismissing Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique leg before wicket in the ICC World Cup match in Kolkata on Saturday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters/Reuters

England's David Willey took the decision to quit international cricket with "deep regret", the seamer said after his team's consolation victory over Pakistan at the World Cup on Saturday.

Willey, the only member of the England ODI squad not offered a central contract last month, announced his retirement in the middle of England's dismal run of form in India.

 

Their title defence long over, England finished their campaign with a comprehensive victory and the 33-year-old Willey took the player-of-the-match award in his international swansong for his bowling figures of 3-56.

Willey finished the tournament with 11 wickets from six matches. Among his team mates, only Adil Rashid claimed more -- 15 from nine games.

"My time is done because I've called time on it, but it's with deep regret," a visibly emotional Willey told reporters at Eden Gardens.

"I think anybody looking in has probably looked at the way I've gone about my business and probably playing the best cricket of my career.

"I'm 33, and as fit as I've ever been. So, one of the reasons that I wasn't offered a contract was them going in a different direction after the World Cup."

Holders England suffered six defeats in their first seven matches to crash out of the semi-final race, prompting demands for a complete overhaul of their ODI squad.

"Being told that they're likely to go in a different direction after the World Cup, I think that was the final nail in the coffin for me," Willey said.

"My situation with England has always been, I know I'm on the fringe. I'm next in if there's an injury, very much a squad player.

"I've been very much at peace with that, but it doesn't mean it's easy to be in that position, never knowing where you stand from tour to tour."

Willey said he would have loved to be part of England's title defence at the T20 World Cup in the West Indies next year.

"I think I could still have played a part in that World Cup," he said.

"I feel like I'm probably playing my best cricket...and like I've just touched on not knowing quite where I stand with England and it's just taken its toll and becomes very tiring."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
England's poor World Cup doesn't mean 'huge clear-out'
England's poor World Cup doesn't mean 'huge clear-out'
England retain six World Cup players for Windies tour
England retain six World Cup players for Windies tour
I Don't Get This Indian Cricket Team
I Don't Get This Indian Cricket Team
We will tear your...: Uddhav to CM over razing shakha
We will tear your...: Uddhav to CM over razing shakha
England retain six World Cup players for Windies tour
England retain six World Cup players for Windies tour
BJP's controversial Raja Singh eyes hat-trick in Hyd
BJP's controversial Raja Singh eyes hat-trick in Hyd
FPIs pull out Rs 5,800 cr from equities
FPIs pull out Rs 5,800 cr from equities

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

'If India does not win World Cup this time...: Shastri

'If India does not win World Cup this time...: Shastri

Ravindra relishing 'dream' World Cup clash with India

Ravindra relishing 'dream' World Cup clash with India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances