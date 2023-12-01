Definitely one of India's future stars: Ashish Nehra

IMAGE: Backing Prasidh Krishna, Ashish Nehra said there’s no shortage of talent. Photograph: BCCI

Former India speedster Ashish Nehra has backed Prasidh Krishna to find his groove as the pacer's struggle to find form continues.

Tipped to be one of the future stars for the Men in Blue, Prasidh has been toiling hard to get back to his rhythm.

In India's ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia, Krishna scalped four but ended up conceding 159 runs in three matches.

He ended up conceding 68 runs in the third clash and became the Indian player to concede most runs in a single T20I outing.

Nehra backed the pacer to perform and said on JioCinema, "You are talking about a guy who has not played much cricket. But there's no shortage of talent when you talk of someone like Prasidh Krishna.

“He's definitely one of India's future stars and let's hope that from here he's only going to get better. He's someone who can bowl a good yorker. I know it's difficult to bowl on a wet ground and a flat pitch, but in these kinds of situations, you definitely back your yorker."

Nehra further went on to praise opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for his remarkable knock against Australia in the 3rd T20I. He feels that Gaikwad could be seen as a player who can open for the team in the long run.

“I think India is already doing that. Everybody around him knows the kind of player he is. When you talk about Yashasvi Jaiswal, great player. But his game is completely different from Gaikwad's. Even in the T20 format, you require solidity, and that's what Ruturaj Gaikwad brings to the table.

“He's someone who can play all three formats. He has clean cricketing shots. The kind of elegance Ruturaj shows is just unbelievable," Nehra said.