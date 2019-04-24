Can Kohli overtake Gayle tonight?

April 24, 2019 12:58 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 42 in IPL 12: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab.

0 Number of times Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed Virat Kohli in T20 cricket.

In 18 innings Virat has scored 154 runs at a strike rate of 132.75 off Ashwin's bowling.

1 Yuzvendra Chahal is just one short of completing 50 wickets in IPL games at Bengaluru.

3 Number of wickets taken by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first 6 overs in IPL 2019 in the 8 matches without Dale Steyn.

Since Steyn has joined the team, Royal Challengers Bangalore has taken 7 wickets in 2 matches in the first 6 overs.

3 Both Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle have scored three hundreds each in IPL games at Bengaluru.

Only one other player has scored three hundreds at a particular ground in the IPL -- David Warner at Hyderabad.

26 Number of wickets taken by Umesh Yadav against Kings XI Punjab -- the joint-most by any bowler against them in IPL along with Sunil Narine.

35.12 Kings XI Punjab's batting average in the IPL 2019, the highest among all teams.

100 Both Yuzvendra Chahal and Dale Steyn are 4 short of 100 wickets in the IPL.

4,000 Virat Kohli needs 67 runs to complete 4,000 runs as captain in the IPL. He will become the second captain after M S Dhoni to do so.