News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Big opportunity for India to lift World Cup: Mithali Raj

Big opportunity for India to lift World Cup: Mithali Raj

Source: PTI
August 27, 2023 20:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Former Indian skipper Mithali Raj backed India as favourites to lift the World Cup at home. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Former captain of Indian women's cricket team Mithali Raj on Sunday said ‘Men in Blue' have a big opportunity to lift the ICC World Cup in home conditions later this year.

The global showpiece event will be played in India across October and November, and the hosts are aiming to bag another World Cup after winning it in 1983 and 2011.

“As an Indian cricket fan, I would want India to play in the final. It is a big opportunity. We are the host nation and the conditions are in our favour.

"If they (team) do well, we will get another opportunity to lift the World Cup,” Mithali, who was in Srinagar to witness the Women's Premier League final, told reporters.

 

Mithali, the highest run-scorer in WODIs with 7805 runs, said women's cricket has a lot of potential to grow in the valley.

“For past two to three years, the BCCI has been making lot of efforts to promote the women's game and women players.

"The WIPL this year has also gone well and it is good for the sports profile. We hope that many players will come up from the state in the next two to three years,” she said.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha rated the tournament a very good initiative.

“I watched the match. I have said time and again that there is no dearth of talent (in the state). The Jammu and Kashmir Administration is making efforts to help girls progress in every field.

"I am sure that the next phase of development in Jammu and Kashmir will be led by women,” he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Important to consider Chahal for World Cup: Harbhajan
Important to consider Chahal for World Cup: Harbhajan
Why KL Rahul holds the key to India's Asia Cup glory
Why KL Rahul holds the key to India's Asia Cup glory
Asia Cup: Will Kohli, Rohit Shine Or Disappoint?
Asia Cup: Will Kohli, Rohit Shine Or Disappoint?
AI can't substitute human intelligence in court: HC
AI can't substitute human intelligence in court: HC
More regional parties may join INDIA in Mumbai meet
More regional parties may join INDIA in Mumbai meet
Teens kidnap, kill friend for ransom to buy computer
Teens kidnap, kill friend for ransom to buy computer
Hot Moon! Vikram records 70-degree temperature
Hot Moon! Vikram records 70-degree temperature

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

'Horrendous', says Iyer on dealing with injury

'Horrendous', says Iyer on dealing with injury

Kohli perfect for No. 4 for World Cup: De Villiers

Kohli perfect for No. 4 for World Cup: De Villiers

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances