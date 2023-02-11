Bengal, Saurashtra inch closer to Ranji final

Skipper Vasavada hits double ton as Saurashtra inch closer to Ranji final

IMAGE: Bengal virtually assured their Ranji Trophy final berth. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/Twitter

Skipper Arpit Vasavada hit a double century as Saurashtra took a crucial 120-run first innings lead against Karnataka to put one foot in the Ranji Trophy final, in Bengaluru, on Saturday.

Resuming at his overnight score of 112, Vasavada made 202 off 406 balls while Chirag Jani scored 72 to help Saurashtra finish their first innings at a massive 527 in reply to Karnataka's 407.

Pacer Vidwath Kaverappa (5/83) took five wickets for the home team.

If the match ends in draw, Saurashtra will qualify for the final by virtue of first innings lead.

Karnataka ended the fourth day at 123 for four with skipper Mayank Agarwal, double centurion in the first essay, scoring a quick 64-ball 55 before falling to Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

Ravikumar Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal and Manish Pandey were the other Karnataka wickets to fall on the day.

Nikin Jose was holding the fort for Karnataka at stumps. He was unbeaten on 54 off 74 balls, having hit six boundaries.

Chetan Sakariya (2/24) went for runs but picked two crucial wickets of Samrth and Padikkal in Karnataka's second innings, while Jadeja (1/27) and Parth Bhut (1/41) claimed one each.

Saurarshtra had won the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season, beating Bengal but prior to that they qualified for the title clash thrice.

In 2012-13 and 2015-16, Saurashtra finished second best to Mumbai before losing final against Vidarbha in the 2018-19 season.

Brief Scores: Karnataka: 407 and 123 for 4 in 26.4 overs (Mayank Agarwal 55, Nikin Jose 54 batting; Chetan Sakariya 2/24)

Saurashtra: 527 all out in 174.4 overs (Arpit Vasavada 202, Sheldon Jackson 160, Chirag Jani 72; Vidwath Kaverappa 5/83).



Bengal in doorstep of second Ranji final in three seasons; take overall 547-run lead against defending champions MP

Bengal virtually assured their Ranji Trophy final berth for the second time in three seasons after stretching their overall lead to a massive 547 runs against defending champions Madhya Pradesh in Indore.

Bengal, who had a big first innings lead of 268 runs, decided against declaring their second essay and ended the penultimate day on 279 for nine.

Even if the semifinal match ends in a draw on the fifth day on Sunday, Bengal will make it to the final on the basis of first innings lead.

First innings centurion Anustup Majumdar, who was overnight 9, got out for 80 when he was dismissed by left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya in a dubious LBW decision.

Majumdar, who slammed 120 in the first innings, was once again the top-scorer for Bengal. After Majumdar's departure, Bengal left-arm spinner Pradipta Pramanik, coming out at No. 8, showed the team's batting depth with an unbeaten 60 off 101 balls.

Pramanik has hit three fours and five sixes from 101 balls so far.

The duo of Pramanik and Ishan Porel (1 not out off 22 balls) kept the MP attack frustrated as Tiwary was in a mood to give his batters some much-needed practice ahead of the summit clash.

Resuming day four on 59 for 2, the first inning centurion duo of Majumdar and Sudip Gharami continued to pile on the runs.

Off-spinner Saransh Jain finally broke the partnership, trapping Gharami with a ball that did not turn much. The duo added 85 crucial runs for the third wicket.

Majumdar then paired with skipper Manoj Tiwary (15) in another useful partnership that yielded 39 runs.

Jain (6/103) and Kartikeya (3/63) toiled hard for MP, bowling 88 overs between them. But Bengal hung around as their tail wagged.

The final is scheduled from February 16.

Brief Scores: Bengal 438 and 279 for 9 in 119 overs (Anustup Majumdar 80, Pradipta Pramanik 60 batting, Sudip Gharami 41; Saransh Jain 6/103, Kumar Kartikeya 3/63).

Madhya Pradesh 170.

Bengal lead by 547 runs.