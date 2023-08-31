Asia Cup Inaugural Triggers Meme Fest

Photograph: Kind courtesy PCB/X (formerly Twitter)

The grand spectacle of the Asian cricket extravaganza kicked off with Pakistan facing off against debutant Nepal in the inaugural match of the Asia Cup 2023.

However, it was the conspicuous absence of spectators in the stadium that overshadowed the on-field action.

Social media platforms quickly buzzed with chat, with many taking the opportunity to poke fun at the Pakistan Cricket Board for the stark lack of fans in the stands.

Pictures and videos depicting empty seats circulated online, unintentionally drawing attention to the disappointing turnout for the hosts.

Despite the PCB's efforts to stage a 15-minute opening ceremony featuring performances by Pakistani singer Aima Baig (right) and Nepal's Trishala Gurung (left), the execution did not quite meet expectations.

While Nepalese were excited to witness one of their own gracing the stage at such a significant event, the reactions to Aima Baig's performance were mixed, leaving both Pakistanis and others uncertain about its impact.