As cricketer, I feel for English girls: Mithali Raj on Indian team reaching T20 WC finals

March 05, 2020 13:34 IST

IMAGE: With no reserve day scheduled under tournament rules endorsed by all the cricket boards of competing nations, India went through by virtue of topping Group A. Photograph: England Cricket/Twitter

India reached the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup final for the first time and sent England home when wet weather washed out the first of back-to-back semi-finals at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

With no reserve day scheduled under tournament rules endorsed by all the cricket boards of competing nations, India went through by virtue of topping Group A in the opening round. Former champions England were only able to finish second in Group B after losing their tournament opener against South Africa.

India ODI skipper Mithali Raj said as a cricketer she can feel the pain of the Three Lions after the semifinal match was abandoned.

"As an Indian, I am absolutely thrilled India has made it to the finals. But as a cricketer I feel for the English girls. I'd never want to find myself or my team in that situation. But the rules are such and it is what it is. Congratulations girls. This is big. #INDvENG #T20WC," Raj tweeted.

India pacer Jhulan Goswami who has retired from the T20Is congratulated the Indian team and said the side deserved it after a superb performance in the group stage.

"Congrats Team on reaching the final! You guys deserved it after a superb performance in the group stage. Just one more game to go. Good luck! #INDvENG @BCCIWomen @BCCI @T20WorldCup @ICC," Goswami tweeted.

India top-order batsman KL Rahul also joined Raj and Goswami to extend his wishes to the women's team.

"Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on reaching the @T20WorldCup final. Goodluck, get the cup home girls Flag of IndiaTrophy @BCCIWomen," Rahul tweeted.